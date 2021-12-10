Gators Land OL Christian Williams, First Commit for Billy Napier

Billy Napier flips an offensive lineman from his previous program to his new one.

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have landed their first commitment under head coach Billy Napier, that being Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) 2022 offensive lineman Christian Williams, according to Blake Alderman of 247Sports. Williams is beginning an official visit to Florida on Friday evening.

Williams, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound guard, previously committed to Napier's former school, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, in June. However, not long after Napier's arrival in Gainesville, Williams scheduled an official visit to the program and quickly flipped his commitment to the Gators.

According to The Advocate, Williams, who only holds offers from Florida and Louisiana, impressed Napier's Ragin Cajuns coaching staff during a summer camp earlier this year, which led to his first offer and a quick commitment to ULL.

Williams is, currently, the fourth offensive line commit in the Gators' 2022 recruiting class, joining Deerfield Beach (Fla.) offensive tackle David Conner, Eastside (Ga.) interior offensive linemen Jalen Farmer, and King (Fla.) offensive tackle/tight end prospect Tony Livingston. Williams, Conner, and Farmer have each met with and/or spoken with Napier and members of his coaching staff since their arrival at UF.

The news of WIlliams' commitment comes after Florida lost seven class of 2022 pledges since the firing of former head coach Dan Mullen and Napier's hiring as the Gators' next head coach.

You can check out Williams' senior season highlight reel here.

