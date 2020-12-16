Defensive Lineman Christopher Thomas Signs With the Florida Gators

Christopher Thomas becomes the latest prospect to sign their National letter of intent to become a member of the Florida Gators.

The Gators class continues to find its final form as Dunbar (Fort Myers, Fla.) defensive tackle Christopher Thomas adds his name to the list of prospects that have signed their letter of intent to become Florida Gators.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 290-pounds, Thomas carries a monstrous frame with little excess weight to spare. Naturally, a large specimen, the SI All-American candidate combines pure strength and physically with unexpected agility for someone of his stature from the interior defensive line spot that can significantly disrupt the opposition's backfield.

Thomas, who played in 22 games throughout his high school career, combined for a total of 193 tackles, 57 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

However, the impressiveness of his stat sheet isn’t simply his career numbers.

Instead, despite only competing in five games as a senior, Thomas more than doubled his numbers from his first 17 outings combined, totaling 97 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and nine sacks in year three on varsity.

With the notable need at defensive tackles following the departures of Kyree Campbell and Tedarrell Slaton after the 2020 season, Thomas will have a chance to bring his much-needed menacing presence to the middle of the UF trenches early in his collegiate career.

Despite his high school success and physical intangibles, Thomas has been overlooked as a prospect throughout the longevity of his recruitment process. However, Thomas proved his worth as a hazard for opposing offenses on Dunbar's defensive line and sits as a candidate for the Gators steal of the cycle, projecting as a three-technique who can dial up pressure.

Committing to UF over Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M in late September of 2019, Thomas has known his decision for quite some time. As a result, he will be enrolling early at the University of Florida.

You can check out the full scouting report on Christopher Thomas here and welcome him to Florida by following him on Twitter here.