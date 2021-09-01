September 1, 2021
Florida Gators Up Five Spots in SIAA's September Recruiting Class Rankings

Where do the Florida Gators stand in Sports Illustrated All-American's monthly recruiting rankings after picking up two commits in August?
Photo: EJ Lightsey; Credit: Zach Goodall

The latest batch of monthly 2022 recruiting class rankings from Sports Illustrated All-American has been unveiled. 

Entering the month of September, the Florida Gators are up five spots from their August ranking of the 25th-best recruiting class in the country to No. 20, amid a large shakeup across the entire list of rankings. Only one school in the top ten - Penn State - remains in its same spot from a month ago, and the same can be said for just three other schools in the top 25.

Florida can thank the additions of Fitzgerald (Ga.) linebacker E.J. Lightsey and Deerfield Beach (Fla.) offensive tackle David Conner to their current recruiting haul for pushing the Gators up the board.

20. Florida (25)

13 Verbal Commitments

Florida added EJ Lightsey, the Peach State linebacker who announced his decision with SI All-American. It also picked up in-state offensive lineman David Conner, helping to strengthen a major position of need for Dan Mullen up front.

RELATED: EJ Lightsey's AllGators scouting report

RELATED: David Conner's AllGators scouting report

You can find SIAA's recruiting class rankings for the month of September below.

1. Penn State (No. 1 in August)

2. Notre Dame (4)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Ohio State (3)

5. Oregon (10)

6. Georgia (8)

7. Texas (12)

8. Texas A&M (7)

9. Clemson (5)

10. LSU (6)

11. Florida State (9)

12. Oklahoma (11)

13. Boston College (13)

14. Michigan (14)

15. South Carolina (17)

16. Rutgers (16)

17. North Carolina (21)

18. Virginia Tech (19)

19. Baylor (15)

20. Florida (25)

21. Arkansas (18)

22. Mississippi State (24)

23. West Virginia (23)

24. Iowa State (20)

25. Stanford (NR)

Dropped out: Indiana (25)

Under consideration: Missouri, Michigan State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Northwestern

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

