Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida picked up a commitment from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Christian School class of 2023 quarterback Jordan Gile on Tuesday evening. Gile will join UF as a preferred walk-on.

Gile, a native of Chandler, Ariz., picked the Gators over scholarship offers from Kansas, Florida International and San Diego State, among others. According to 247Sports, he named UF the leading school in his recruitment on the same day he made his commitment public.

Gile, 6-foot, 190 pounds, is considered the No. 162 quarterback in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

According to his HUDL page, Gile completed 73.9 percent of his passes for 2,741 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior in high school and added 301 rushing yards on 33 attempts. He only played in five full games and claims to have been pulled at halftime in the other eight.

You can watch Gile's senior season highlights here.

Florida enters the offseason with Wisconsin transfer and rising fifth-year senior Graham Mertz, fourth-year redshirt sophomore Jack Miller III and redshirt freshman Max Brown as the scholarship members of its quarterback room, while Gile, fellow true freshman Parker Leise and fifth-year redshirt junior Kyle Engel round out the position as walk-on contributors.

