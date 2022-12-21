Skip to main content

CB Sharif Denson Signs with Florida Gators

Florida Gators cornerback commit Sharif Denson signs with the program as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) defensive back prospect Sharif Denson put pen to paper on Wednesday morning, making his longtime commitment to the University of Florida official. 

Early in his recruitment process, the Florida native made it known that remaining inside his home state was something he wanted to do. He broadened his horizons as time went on, not limiting his options to perform at the highest levels of the college game. But, despite the growing willingness to leave, he inevitably stuck with his intention to remain in the Sunshine State with his commitment to the Gators in late June.

From that point, the Gators weathered the storm created by strong pushes from Alabama and Miami to maintain Denson's pledge.

"They got me in their arms right now," Denson said in late August when asked about Florida's standing right after the Crimson Tide extended an offer. "I ain't going nowhere."

That proved to be the case as he held true until the end, even as Miami pursued his pledge until the 11th hour, giving Billy Napier and Co. a piece they believe to be an underrated building block moving forward.

Denson, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, is slated to assume duties at the STAR nickel cornerback position upon arrival at UF, a position that has endured its fair share of turmoil since Chauncey Gardner-Johnson departed from the program following the 2018 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Denson displays the physical attributes and skillset to fill that hole in a way that turns the position around.

His speed, length, pursuit of the ball in the ground game and ball-hawking tendencies makes him the embodiment of a player who can flourish in the [STAR] position. That reigns especially true in a [Patrick] Toney-led defense that — while highlighting defensive backs — asks the secondary to be the central piece.

For more on Denson, his skillset and his fit within the Gators' defense, you can view the full All Gators scouting report here.

He confirmed with All Gators that he plans to early enroll at Florida for the spring semester.

