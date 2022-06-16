Florida Gators DB Target A.J. Harris Commits to Georgia

The Florida Gators lose out on priority defensive back target A.J. Harris with his pledge to rival Georgia Bulldogs.

The Florida Gators saw one of their top defensive back targets leave the open market on Thursday afternoon.

Central (Phoenix City, Ala.) defensive back AJ Harris committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, scorning the Gators who were previously considered to be a top contender.

Taking two unofficial visits to Gainesville — the first in January before returning in March — Harris was believed to be a potential foundation piece for the program Billy Napier is building at the University of Florida. He was scheduled to return for a third time for an official visit on June 17.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Harris possesses desirable physical characteristics, speed and athletics to excel as a cover corner at the next level with further technique development.

He rose to the top of the Gators' targets board, regardless of position.

The feeling seemed to be reciprocated by Harris.

As a result, one point this offseason, Florida was considered a favorite to obtain Harris’ services heading into the future. However, the Gators saw that quickly developed lead for the talented coverage man slip through their fingertips in the closing stretch of his recruitment.

He ends up pledging to their SEC East rival and reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Moving forward, Corey Raymond and Co. will still have a plethora of options to target to anchor the secondary. Members of their remaining board include top-rated defensive back prospect Cormani McClain, Tony Mitchell, Sharif Denson and Ja’Keem Jackson among others.

