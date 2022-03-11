Former Gators WR Commit Darren ‘Goldie’ Lawrence Left UF Visit Impressed

The Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class current has just one prospect committed in ATH/CB Aaron Gates thanks to several decommitments, including two that happened after Billy Napier took over as head coach of the program.

The most recent of those being from Sanford (Fla.) WR Darren “Goldie” Lawrence.

Lawrence decommitted from the Gators just under two months ago after not hearing from Napier and his staff for quite a while as they were working to finalize the 2022 class. However, communication has picked up between the staff and Goldie, and he even made his way to campus late last week for a visit and his first in-person meeting with the coaches.

Lawrence said in his initial commitment that when he got the Florida offer, he always knew he was going to go there because of his fondness for the program and school itself.

Well, that sentiment seems to still be the case as Lawrence was very straightforward when asked how things are going now that he is in constant communication with wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and others.

“If I knew [then] what I know now, I probably would have stayed committed,” Lawrence told AllGators. “I like the staff, and I really just have to get my family back up there to see what they say about it.”

With the increased communication between Lawrence in the staff, he has been able to start building a relationship with Colbert, find out a little bit more about what the staff likes about his skill-set and learn how they see him fitting into the offense at Florida.

“[Colbert] likes that I’m physical, my speed and that I find a way to get open,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence is a prospect that is being recruited by a number of schools across the country, but the schools that he is focused on are mainly the ones in the state of Florida.

“I feel like all the Florida schools [Florida, UCF, Miami, FSU] are right there at the top.”

With Lawrence backing off of an early commitment once already, he is no rush to make another pledge. And he even has a special day in mind for when he will announce his final decision.

“It’s going to be on my grandma’s birthday in October or in the October range.”

