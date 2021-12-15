OT Commit David Conner Signs With Florida Gators

David Conner felt like a priority when he connected with new Florida head coach Billy Napier, leading the South Florida offensive lineman to sign with the Gators.

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) offensive tackle David Conner made his commitment to Florida officially official on Wednesday, putting pen to the paper that is his national letter of intent and joining the Gators as a member of their 2022 signing class.

Conner, 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, originally committed to UF in August after his recruitment began a bit of a late takeoff, recruited by former Gators' offensive line coach John Hevesy. Since June, Conner has picked up seven Power 5 offers, obviously including Florida in addition to Maryland, Arizona, Syracuse, FAU and Liberty, while also making visits to and participating in camps at Miami and Florida State.

Despite moving on from Hevesy and the head coach he committed to, Dan Mullen, Conner immediately grew comfortable with new Gators' head coach Billy Napier as Napier and the initial members of his coaching staff quickly reached out to Conner after their hiring and shared that they would honor the prospect's commitment.

A few days later, new off-field assistant Ashour Peera paid Conner an in-person visit in South Florida.

In addition, Napier and Peera revealed to Conner who Napier plans to hire as one of his two offensive line coaches, that being a current NFL coach, piquing Conner's interest in UF even further.

"I really like [the incoming offensive line coach] because you know, it's somebody who's coached on the highest level, who has seen a lot of talented linemen, coached a lot of talented linemen," Conner told AllGators last week. "And now, he can bring this skill to me and coach me into one of those great linemen he already has coached."

Conner is expected to be joined by Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) tackle Christian Williams, Eastside (Ga.) guard Jalen Farmer, and King (Fla.) tackle/tight end combo prospect Tony Livingston as offensive line signees in Florida's 2022 recruiting class.

