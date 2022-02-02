DE Andrew Savaiinaea Signs With the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators expanded their grasp across the country to Washington State this recruitment cycle, hoping to haul in talent uncommitted, under-the-radar talent to construct a serviceable transition class.

The endeavor continued with defensive lineman Andrew Savaiinaea signing his letter of intent to the University of Florida this afternoon.

Drilling down on the west coast prospect late in his recruitment process, the Gators would waste no time extending a committable offer to Savaiinaea during his official visit Jan. 21-23 as they attempted to haul him in over a flurry of Pac-12 schools.

On Jan. 24, Savaiinaea shut down his recruitment, pledging to Billy Napier and the Florida program over the likes of Oregon, Washington State, California, UCLA and others.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 273 pounds, Savaiinaea is expected to operate as an edge rusher in orange and blue but could transition to 3-4 defensive end if he puts on the necessary weight to operate effectively at that spot.

Primarily recruited by defensive coordinator Patrick Toney and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, Savaiinaea's skillset is best maximized as a full-time defender. Tallying a modest 18 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in his senior season, Savaiinaea will likely serve as a depth piece while he grows acclimated to the collegiate game.

However, showcasing desirable versatility, the pass rusher can double on the offensive side of the ball as a tight end, if necessary, as he did in high school.

The two-way athlete recorded 25 receptions for 328 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games for Graham-Kapowsin High School. He proved t be a reliable go-to threat in the red zone.

Given the expected propensity of Florida operating in a 12-personnel (one running back and two tight ends) in 2022 and beyond, there might be packages where the defensive lineman sees time in jumbo packages in Napier's offense.

Savaiinaea becomes the fourth member of the Gators recruiting class to sign alongside fellow defensive lineman Jack Pyburn, defensive back Miguel Mitchell and offensive lineman Jalen Farmer.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.