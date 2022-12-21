DL Gavin Hill Signs with Florida Gators

Billy Napier and his staff landed another 2023 class recruit with the signing of defensive lineman Gavin Hill.

Coming out of local Gainesville high school, F.W. Buchholz, Hill decided to stay close to home and lace up for the hometown Gators.

Hill compiled 21 total offers during his recruitment, including offers from nearby schools UCF and Miami. Given his proximity of UF, the Gators appeared to have the upper hand in securing Hill's signature since the day he received his scholarship offer.

That proved true on Wednesday.

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Hill will need to bulk up at the college level before earning significant reps on the defensive line, likely as a defensive end with the flexibility to play inside on passing downs. Hill possesses an excellent initial burst and never gives up on a play.

Ranked 297th nationally as well as 39th as a defensive lineman by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, Hill comes in as a four-star player and adds much-needed depth to the Gators' defensive line room.

In his senior season at Bucholz, Hill tallied one sack, one caused fumble, 11 total tackles and four tackles for loss. Across his entire career in high school, Hill had seven sacks, 22 tackles for loss and 60 total tackles. He also contributed as a tight end, recording two touchdowns as a sophomore.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Toney gets a piece in Hill that boasts versatility and the potential to be a defensive anchor up front. Already possessing great length and now set to develop under a collegiate strength and conditioning staff, with the benefit of a state-of-the-art football facility to call home, the sky is the limit for a player like Hill.

Hill was also voted team captain at Bucholz and helped his defense and team to a 10-3 record in 2023, finishing as the 23rd-ranked high school team in Florida.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.