Alabama-Based DL Hunter Osborne Includes Florida Gators In Top 10

Defensive lineman Hunter Osborne included the Gators in his top ten list of suitors for his college career on Monday.

Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) defensive lineman Hunter Osborne included the Florida Gators in his top teams list on Monday.

Putting the Gators alongside the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and Miami, Osborne has a star-studded list of contenders that will be fighting for his services down the stretch of his recruitment.

As we move into late March and early April, offer lists for some of the nation’s top prospects will begin to be narrowed down as an imminent decision lingers.

Osborne got a relatively early start to the process. 

His early announcement bodes well for a Gators team who will be putting considerable energy into landing bodies to occupy the trenches on both sides.

Florida head into the 2023 cycle with an emphasis on supplementing a thin interior defensive line with talent and depth.

Osborne presents a capable and versatile piece to the puzzle for co-defensive coordinator defensive line coach Sean Spencer — who also serves as his primary recruiter — to employ across Florida’s front four. 

That is if they are able to close on the talented defensive lineman.

Standing at 6’4”, 260 pounds, Osborne has show the capability to operate off the edge at the high school level, but has a moldable frame that suggests that his niche at the collegiate level will come on the interior as he adds weight.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

