No. 11 DL Prospect Jamari Lyons Signs With Florida Gators

The trenches grow thicker.

Despite a mass exodus of the Gators recruiting class immediately upon Billy Napier's arrival to Gainesville, the trenches have remained untouched, exemplifying the importance both lines have in his short-term vision for rebuilding the program.

As of Tuesday, five of the seven commits left were prospects on the offensive or defensive lines.

Viera (Fla.) defensive lineman Jamari Lyons, who is the No. 11 interior defensive lineman in the class of 2022 by Sports Illustrated All American's rankings, is the latest member of the Florida Gators 2022 class to sign his letter of intent to the school, he shared via Instagram.

Committing to the Gators on Oct. 6, Lyons, 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, has quietly stood as one of the highlighting factors of UF's class in the wake of the coaching changes, although the in-state prospect is in the dark about who his future position coach will be.

Without naming who will assume duties as the Florida defensive line coach under Napier's leadership, the big men up front have been told that the Gators intend to bring in a well-known and respected name into the fold in the near future. That fact provides a promising comfort level for recruits going forward into National Signing Day in February, including Lyons, who reportedly shut down his recruitment after meeting Napier in person.

Below you can find SIAA's scouting report of the newest addition to the blue and orange.

Jamari Lyons is an athletic, disruptive defensive end with a knack for sacks. He is a fantastic football player and reminded our staff of Chris Jones, the way he uses his relative length to sidestep his blocker. Ankle mobility is worth nothing, short-area lean is very impressive. Good vision and he is a violent finisher. Long arms that he uses very well; he's developed an excellent long-arm move. Disciplined with his technique. Crosses face on down blocks, even though he could easily use his speed to backdoor those. Plays with great leverage and keeps his hands inside to control the blocker's chest plate. Very high ceiling for Lyons with his best ball well ahead of him.

