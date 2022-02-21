DL Derrick LeBlanc Buying Into Gators 'Family Environment'

Osceola (Fla.) 2023 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc discusses his performance at Under Armour's Miami camp and his recruitment by the Florida Gators.

Photo: Derrick LeBlanc; Credit: Zach Goodall

Osceola (Fla.) 2023 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc has long been intrigued by what the Florida Gators have to offer, which led to five campus visits from June 2021 through this past January.

Speaking with AllGators at Sunday's Under Armour Next camp in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.), LeBlanc shared that he has lined up another trek to UF on March 5.

Four of LeBlanc's previous stops at UF were guided by the Gators' previous coaching staff. Having already connected with new head coach Billy Napier, defensive line coach Sean "Chaos" Spencer and analyst Jamar Chaney when he returned in January, LeBlanc is looking forward to continuing to build strong relationships with the trio of coaches.

"I talk to Napier like every day. Napier, Chaos and Chaney, I talk to all of them," LeBlanc said. "They're really good guys. They're really good people, they make sure you're straight on and off the field.

"They're really family-oriented people, that's really something that, like, means a lot. It really shows your character on everything. So I just really like that a lot."

LeBlanc had emerged as a priority recruit for Florida's former staff, with head coach Dan Mullen and defensive line coach David Turner leading the charge in pursuit of the Osceola product's services. LeBlanc appreciates the bond he had with both coaches, but already senses a new and improved synergy with Napier and Co.

"It's just a family environment," LeBlanc explained. "As soon as you walk in the door, you know, 'Oh, it's just Florida.' Like, it's probably gonna be like Mullen and them. I mean, no offense to Mullen and all, I like them too. But as soon as you walk in, [the new staff] treats you like one of them, they remember everything. Remember your girlfriend's name, your mom's name, your sister and that's like, "Woah.'"

LeBlanc has quickly grown to appreciate "Coach Chaos" Spencer since the former New Yor Giants defensive line coach joined the program in January, who, much like other programs, is pursuing LeBlanc to play three-technique defensive tackle in Florida's defensive scheme.

"It was a really great thing to just listen and hear him talk ball and everything," LeBlanc said of Spencer. "It was a really great experience, that's something I like a lot.

"I'd say whenever I'm at a three, because I'm long and I can eat up space," LeBlanc continued, breaking down his game. "I'm gonna take a long stride and I'm gonna get it, like, eat space up now. I think the first guy I was running against at three-tech, I had to set him up. His hands were wide, his chest was exposed. So I just hit him with a clean swipe. Easy, good, get out of there. In college, boy, I would have had to eat that double-team boy."

LeBlanc prepared for the Under Armour camp by training with a fellow 2023 Gators target, Dr. Phillips (Fla.) offensive tackle Payton Kirkland. Both LeBlanc and Kirkland were featured as honorable mention top performers at the event, according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

"I've been training with Payton Kirkland this whole offseason and everything, so he got me better and I got him better," LeBlanc said. "When we came out here there was really not much of a difference, because I don't see anybody better than him out here."

In addition to his upcoming trip to Florida, LeBlanc plans to visit UCF on March 1, "hopefully" Miami on March 19, and Oklahoma on March 25.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.