Report: Gators Enter the Mix for QB Arch Manning

The Florida Gators are reportedly, a candidate to land 2023 quarterback Arch Manning, an NFL legacy to the highest degree.

In recent days, reports have surfaced that 2023 quarterback and perhaps the most prized recruit in his class, Isidore Newman's (La.) Arch Manning, has narrowed his colleges of choice down to as few as two schools.

That doesn't appear to be the case. According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Manning's list hasn't been trimmed down to schools, rather, the group of top programs has actually gotten larger, and it now includes the Florida Gators.

In fact, because of regime changes at a few SEC schools, you can add two more programs to the mix for the five-star quarterback: Florida and nearby LSU. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Manning still has a keen eye on Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas, schools he visited during the summer and returned for games during the fall. It's a good bet that those four plus the twosome of LSU and Florida will get Manning on campus in the spring or summer.

Manning, of course, is being sought after due to his talents as a signal-caller as well as his family ties, being the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Super Bowl champion NFL passers Peyton and Eli Manning.

The elder Manning, as well as Eli, are graduates of Ole Miss, making the Rebels an intriguing fit in addition to the remaining schools on Manning's list: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and now including Florida and LSU.

New Gators head coach Billy Napier visited Manning in person in January, per 247Sports, during the final recruiting contact period before National Signing Day for the class of 2022.

A three-year starter for his high school, Manning has completed 64.8 percent of his 702 passes for 5,721 yards, 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 27 games, adding 671 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He is widely regarded as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023.

