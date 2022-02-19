Elite IMG Academy OT Francis Mauigoa Locks In Florida Visit

Arguably the top offensive tackle in the class of 2023, IMG Academy's Francis Mauigoa plans to visit Florida next month.

Photo: Francis Mauigoa; Credit: Zach Goodall

Billy Napier and the new Florida Gators coaching staff have put an emphasis on recruiting the trenches since beginning their tenure in December, pulling in a total of nine offensive and defensive linemen via signing days and transfers over the last three months.

The Gators' approach to the class of 2023 appears similar, as Napier and Co. have been in contact with numerous offensive linemen, several hailing from the start of Florida.

Two of those recruits, who both play for IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) intend to stop by the UF campus in the coming month when the dead period is lifted: Long-time Gators recruit Knijeah Harris and, arguably, the nation's top offensive tackle prospect Francis Mauigoa.

Mauigoa confirmed with Sports Illustrated All-American before IMG Academy's Pro Day event on Thursday that he, alongside his teammate and 2023 defensive end Samuel M'Pemba, will unofficially visit Florida on March 5. The duo will first head to Baton Rouge (La.) to check out LSU on March 1, and will follow to UF trip by either going to see Alabama or Georgia on March 10.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Pago Pago (American Samoa) native recently made a trek to Miami, where he reconnected with former Oregon and current Hurricanes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, who alongside Mario Cristobal previously recruited Mauigoa to the Ducks.

He followed the Miami visit by heading back out west and meeting the Southern California coaching staff, led by new head coach Lincoln Riley. Mauigoa has developed a strong relationship with Trojans' offensive coordinator/offensive line coach John Henson, who was hired in December 2021.

Seen by his interest in Miami, USC and Florida, as well as continual intrigue with Oregon, Mauigoa has learned look beyond coaching changes while identifying his school of choice.

"Coaches come and go, that's just weird ... You know, I don't look at coaching any more," Mauigoa explained. "I can develop myself but I'm looking at people that can help me develop myself, you know? Become a better player and being a better student-athlete, you know, a better person.

Mauigoa has played both offensive and defensive line throughout his football career, however, he profiles perfectly as an offensive tackle at his current size with a frame that looks ready to play on Saturdays already. He brings impressive athletcism to the table as well, seen by his 8-feet, 3-inch broad jump during the Pro Day event, the 40-yard dash and other drills he ran in the videos above.

Considering his family already lives 16 hours away from Bradenton, location won't be a factor when it comes to Mauigoa's eventual commitment.

Mauigoa plans on unveiling his list of top schools, with 10 to 12 programs expected to make the cut, before the month of February is over. Mauigoa shared with SI All-American that USC, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia and Miami will be on the list.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.