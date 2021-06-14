Key Gators 2022 Targets That Stood Out at Future 50

Photo/video: Zach Goodall, AllGators.com

One of the biggest recruiting events of the year was back in full swing this past weekend when Under Armour hosted its annual Future 50 camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

You guessed it: 50 of the nations top talents, determined from previous camp settings, gathered at the state of the art sports complex to compete with the best of the best.

Sports Illustrated All-American was on the scene to evaluate each prospect's performance on Saturday and came away with a total of ten top performers, naming a Most Valuable Player as well. That prospect, along with two other standouts, are considered key recruiting targets for the Florida Gators in the class of 2022.

You can find all three and a summation of their showings below.

MVP: WR Evan Stewart Out of all the talent to travel for the Future 50 event, none proved to be better than Frisco (Texas) wide receiver Evan Stewart. Making high point grabs on balls down the field, Stewart proved his worth as a deep threat with his blazing speed — paired with crisp footwork to beat defenders with an unpredictable mix of nine, post and corner routes — and admirable ability to attack the football while in the air. Surpassing expectations going into the camp, Stewart was seen consistently making highlight-reel plays with excellent body control in both portions of the camp against the best prospects in the nation. His day culminated in leaping touchdown receptions in tight coverage over defensive back Khamauri Rogers and linebacker Shawn Murphy.

DL Walter Nolen ]Walter Nolen: An unstoppable force. In a camp setting, it can be challenging to get an authentic feel for the pure dominance top-rated lineman impose on their counterparts. However, in Bradenton on Saturday, Nolen was widely impressive both in individual drills and in one-on-ones. Performing well on both inside and outside of the line, Nolen’s rare speed would be on display, running a whopping 7.03 three-cone drill at 325 pounds, 0.8 seconds faster and 40 pounds heavier than Aaron Donald during his combine tests. Exhibiting several effective pass rush moves on the day, Nolen’s toolbag — which includes an uber-effective spin move he used on multiple occasions — is uncharacteristically well-versed for someone of his stature. With top-tier offensive line prospects like LSU commit Will Campbell or IMG product Tyler Booker failing to slow Nolen down in any capacity, it was clear his ranking as a top recruit in 2022 is no overestimation of talent.