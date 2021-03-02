Florida Gators Make Top 6 for 2022 Athlete Gentry Williams

The Florida Gators found themselves in the top six schools for 2022 athlete Gentry Williams, of Booker T. Washington High School (Tulsa, Okla.), on Tuesday afternoon. UF is joined by Oklahoma, LSU, Southern California, Arkansas, and Missouri on Williams' list of top schools.

Williams, being recruited by wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales, was originally offered by the Gators last September. The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect primarily plays quarterback for his high school, however, Williams best projects as a defensive back or wide receiver at the next level provided his gifted athleticism and promising ball skills.

In addition to the 4.3-second 40 yard dash that his high school head coach credits him with, Williams is also a track and field athlete who won the Oklahoma 6A 400-meter championship at 47.70 seconds as a freshman, and set a personal record of 21.14 seconds in the 200-meter dash as well.

Williams was on his way to a productive junior campaign in 2020 before tearing his ACL two games into the year, effectively ending his season. He proceeded to undergo surgery on his right knee shortly after the injury.

Should Williams return to full health and continue to display freak speed and athleticism, Florida will certainly court him to become a member of its 2022 recruiting class. UF particularly could utilize talent in the secondary moving forward under the direction of new defensive backs coaches Jules Montinar and Wesley McGriff, and following the departure of four players to the 2021 NFL Draft.