Get to Know the Florida Gators 2022 Recruiting Class

National Signing Day has come and gone, and has, for the most part, wrapped up the 2022 college football recruiting cycle.

It was a hectic cycle for the Florida Gators, to put it lightly, as UF's haul of prospects was decimated in late November and early December before being rebuilt by new head coach Billy Napier. However, thanks to a set of strong acquisitions during the Early Signing Period and a productive January of recruiting, the class finished with 17 prospects signed and an additional five transfers.

You can get to know the Gators' 2022 signing class below.

Gators 2022 signing class (17)

QB Max Brown

School: Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)

Size: 6-foot-1.5, 200 pounds

Career stats and notes: 71.6 completion percentage, 4,416 yards, 68 touchdowns, 10 interceptions. 2021 Oklahoma District 3-3A MVP. Signed with Florida over Washington after previously being committed to Central Michigan.

RB Trevor Etienne

School: Jennings (Jennings, La.)

Size: 5-foot-8.75, 217 pounds

Career stats and notes: 271 attempts, 2,455 yards, 34 touchdowns, 19 receptions, 301 yards, four touchdowns. 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl participant. Brother of NFL running back Travis Etienne. Signed with Florida over LSU and Clemson.

WR Caleb Douglas

School: Hightower (Missouri, Texas)

Size: 6-foot-3, 191 pounds

Career stats and notes: 51 receptions, 984 yards, five touchdowns (2021). 2021 Texas District 10-5A-1 Co-Offensive MVP. Ranks fourth in school history in career receiving yards (1,221) in two years at the wide receiver position, formerly played quarterback. Signed with Florida over LSU.

TE Tony Livingston

School: King (Tampa, Fla.)

Size: 6-foot-4.75, 225 pounds

Career stats and notes: Nine receptions, 284 yards, three touchdowns, 18 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss. Committed to Florida's previous coaching staff as an offensive tackle prospect but will play "jumbo" tight end under the new staff. Signed with Florida despite offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and other programs.

TE Hayden Hansen

School: Weatherford (Weatherford, Texas)

Size: 6-foot-6.25, 256 pounds

Career stats and notes: 48 receptions, 473 yards, four touchdowns. Former quarterback who transitioned to tight end as a junior. First Team 3-6A All-District TE in 2021. Previously committed to Louisiana under Billy Napier. Signed with Florida over Colorado and Washington State.

OT David Conner

School: Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

Size: 6-foot-5.25, 295 pounds

Career stats and notes: Left tackle prospect with an 81-inch wingspan. Started for Deerfield Beach as a senior after previously playing high school ball in Georgia. Signed with Florida over Florida Atlantic and Maryland, among other programs.

OL Jalen Farmer

School: Eastside (Covington, Ga.)

Size: 6-foot-4.5, 334 pounds

Career stats and notes: Played left guard and defensive tackle in high school, but will exclusively play guard at UF. 2021 Georgia AAAAA Region 8 Lineman of the Year. Signed with Florida over Alabama, Kentucky and Auburn.

OL Christian Williams

School: Thurgood Marshall (Missouri City, Texas)

Size: 6-foot-4.25, 319 pounds

Career stats and notes: Primarily played right guard in high school. Previously committed to Louisiana under Billy Napier.

EDGE Jack Pyburn

School: Bolles (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Size: 6-foot-3, 263 pounds

Career stats and notes: 263 tackles, 28 sacks, 57 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three defended passes. Signed with Florida over Miami and Auburn.

DL Chris McClellan

School: Owasso (Owasso, Okla.)

Size: 6-foot-3, 305 pounds

SI All-American ranking: No. 8 IDL, No. 97 overall

Career stats and notes: 46 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two defended passes. 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl participant. Signed with Florida over Oklahoma and Ohio State, among other programs.

DL Jamari Lyons

School: Viera (Viera, Fla.)

Size: 6-foot-3.5, 298 pounds

Career stats and notes: 289 tackles, 41 sacks, 81 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, 12 defended passes. Selected as the No. 1 Preseason Player on Florida Today’s 321 Preps Dandy Dozen. Signed with Florida over Georgia, Florida State and Texas A&M among other programs.

DL Andrew Savaiinaea

School: Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Wash.)

Size: 6-foot-2.75, 261 pounds

Career stats and notes: 18 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one pass breakup, 24 receptions, 317 yards, nine touchdowns (2021) as a tight end and defensive lineman. Signed with Florida over Oregon and Kentucky among other programs.

LB Shemar James

School: Faith Academy (Mobile, Ala.)

Size: 6-foot-1.25, 210 pounds

SI All-American ranking: No. 3 LB, No. 37 overall

Career stats and notes: 114 tackles, 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, one interception, 64 receptions, 875 yards, 12 touchdowns as a linebacker/wide receiver two-way player. Invited to the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game. Also played basketball and ran track in high school. Signed with Florida over Alabama and Georgia.

CB Devin Moore

School: Naples (Naples, Fla.)

Size: 6-foot-2.75, 190 pounds

SI All-American ranking: No. 9 CB, No. 50 overall

Career stats and notes: 160 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 25 defended passes, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries. Participated in the 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl and was a Sports Illustrated All-American top performer at the event. Signed with Florida over Notre Dame.

S Kamari Wilson

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Size: 6-foot, 201 pounds

SI All-American ranking: No. 3 safety, No. 34 overall

Career stats and notes: 21 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups (2020). Participated in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game. Also played basketball and ran track in high school. Signed with Florida over Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU and Florida State.

S Miguel Mitchell

School: 6-foot-0.75, 203 pounds

Size: Oxford (Oxford, Ala.)

Career stats and notes: 33 tackles, two interceptions, eight defended passes, three forced fumbles (2021). Named MVP in the 2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. Signed with Florida over Tennessee.

K Trey Smack

School: Severna Park (Severna Park, Md)

Size: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Career stats and notes: Stats unavailable. Signed with Florida over Virginia Tech, Air Force and Navy.

Gators 2022 incoming transfers (5)

QB Jack Miller III (Ohio State)

Year (2022): Redshirt sophomore

Career stats and notes: 50.0 completion percentage, 101 yards in four games (2021). Consensus four-star quarterback prospect in the class of 2020 by 247Sports. Division 6A All-District, All-Region, All-State honoree, Max Preps All-American in high school.

RB Montrell Johnson (Louisiana)

Year (2022): Sophomore

Career stats and notes: 162 attempts, 838 yards, 12 touchdowns as a true freshman. 2021 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, earned a spot on the 2021 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List. Sports Illustrated All-American candidate prior to his senior season of high school.

OL O'Cyrus Torrence (Louisiana)

Year (2022): Senior

Career stats and notes: 37 career starts, has yet to allow a sack in his college career (Pro Football Focus). First Team All-Sun Belt (2021) and Second Team All-Sun Belt (2020). Named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team (2019).

OL Kamryn Waites (Louisiana)

Year (2022): Redshirt freshman

Career stats and notes: Played in three games as a freshman at Louisiana (2021), including the Sun Belt Conference Championship and New Orleans Bowl.

DB Jalen Kimber (Georgia)

Year (2022): Redshirt sophomore

Career stats and notes: Three tackles. Shoulder injury and surgery sidelined Kimber for the majority of the 2021 season. Participated in the 2020 Adidas All-American Bowl in high school.

