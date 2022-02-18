IMG Academy DL Will Norman Updates Florida Gators Standing in Recruitment

IMG Academy defensive tackle Will Norman breaks down his relationship with Florida following the coaching change.

In just 10 days officially on the job for the Florida Gators, Billy Napier did something that the former regime failed to do during its entire tenure at the University.

Napier, after winning the Sun Belt Championship with Louisiana, walked into IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) and plucked one of the nation’s top safeties in Kamari Wilson away from SEC rivals.

Not only did he add a fundamental piece to Florida’s rebuild, but he hushed the narrative of the "IMG Curse" with urgency. Napier later said that he hopes to continue building momentum at the talent-riddled institution in future classes, starting with members of the trenches.

Defensive lineman Will Norman has emerged as a priority for Florida since Napier stepped foot on campus on Dec. 5. AllGators spoke with Norman about the new staff’s interest and the role he would serve in the Florida defense if he committed to UF.

“I wasn’t so big on the last coaching staff but definitely the new one,” Norman said at the IMG Academy Pro Day on Thursday. “We definitely got a quick a quick jump to the relationship, you know, everything's going good so far.”

Norman said that he can see how the program’s direction has already begun to change under the new staff, citing the emphasis to build a relationship-based, family atmosphere is evident.

“[Napier is] just trying to build a more genuine and more family-based program, he said. “So, I feel like that’s definitely good and football, you know, you need a brotherhood. Everybody has to be on one accord. I feel like he’s got a good head start to that.”

Offered by the Gators on Jan. 27, Norman made a quick turnaround to visit Gainesville on the final official visit weekend before the dead period.

During his time on campus on Jan. 30, Norman was introduced to a lot of new within the Florida program.

Norman came in contact with a bevy of coaches at the University of Florida, including head coach Billy Napier. He enjoyed meeting the coaching staff face-to-face for the first time.

He bonded with co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer while he was there.

“Oh, I feel like he was great,” he said when asked about his initial thoughts on coach Chaos. “You know, he was one of them dudes where you could pick his brain, you know, he just came back from coaching the [New York] Giants D-line. Also, with Penn State a couple years ago. You know, just somebody you could just get advice from every day. Somebody who played the game.”

Standing at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Norman possesses the skills to move across the defensive line as a down lineman in Patrick Toney’s multiple front scheme.

Shown film from now-former Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for what his role would look like during his visit.

“Probably like a bigger end,” he said. “Like a bigger d-end guy like number six [Zach Carter] or even like a Gervon Dexter like a longer defensive tackle. You know, I got a bigger frame, so they just want to see.

“They also gave me [Chris] Jones from the Chiefs. He’s a longer, bigger defensive tackle.”

On top of Florida, the whole SEC, including LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M, were schools he named as standing out at the moment. However, he reiterated that all options are open.

Norman intends to take adequate time before making a final decision, saying he has at least a year remaining before the imminent choice of where he will continue his football career will come.

For now, Norman is planning on visiting the likes of LSU, A&M, Oregon and other programs around the country when March rolls around.

