Gators Commit Isaiah Bond Cracks Top 20 WR Rankings at SIAA

Sports Illustrated All-American continues to be intrigued by the talent currently committed to the Florida Gators in the class of 2022.

After Nick Evers came in at No. 9 on SIAA's top 25 quarterback watch list, and Julian Humphrey was placed at No. 15 within the cornerback list, Isaiah Bond can be found in the top 20 of All-American's wide receiver rankings, coming in at No. 16.

The Buford (Ga.) product committed to Florida in May, considered at the time an underrated prospect for football but an all-star on the track, posting a 10.48-second result in the 100-meter dash. That speed is expected to translate perfectly to the football field at the next level, playing a big part in Bond's top-20 ranking.

You can find SIAA's analysis of Bond's game below.

16. Isaiah Bond Vitals: 5-11, 175

School: Buford (Ga.) High School

Recruiting: Committed to Florida What Bond lacks in size he makes up for in playmaking ability, with blazing speed on the outside being his primary attribute. Bond explodes off the ball despite having a flat-footed stance, and his acceleration out of breaks makes him a true home run threat. He has take the top off speed, but just as important is his impressive ability to track the football down the field and his ability to win contested catches. Bond is a great fit for the Florida offense and he’ll add immediate playmaking ability to the Gator offense, especially as he improves his route technique.

In addition, a priority Gators wide receiver target found himself in SIAA's top 20 rankings as well: West Orange's (Fla.) Jayden Gibson. Gibson impressed the entire SIAA staff at The Opening in earlier July, and should continue to rise up the ranks throughout his senior season as he was a bit of a late bloomer in the current recruiting cycle.

You can find SIAA's analysis of Gibson's game below.

20. Jayden Gibson Vitals: 6'4", 190 pounds

School: Winter Garden (Fla.) High School

Recruiting: Considering Florida, Miami, Georgia, Baylor, others At The Opening in California to kick off the month of July, there was a constant question asked when Gibson took the field and ran third-level routes; 'who is that?' The towering pass-catcher ran by Power 5 pledges on routine to kick off the prestigious event and when he couldn't, he still found a way to out jump and/or muscle defenders at the apex. On tape it's more of the same, but Gibson also counters with above average route-running polish and surprising ability after the catch for a prospect his size. He is savvy, efficient and that stride covers a lot of ground in a hurry. The Floridian, who also plays basketball, has seen his recruitment explode in recent months with the quick rise, making his 2021 season one of America's most intriguing to track.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.