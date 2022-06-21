Skip to main content

EDGE Isaiah Nixon Flips Commitment to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have secured one of the top EDGE recruits in the country.

The Florida Gators were able to secure a commitment from Lakewood (Fla) EDGE Isaiah Nixon on Tuesday, flipping the 2023 recruit from the UCF Knights to UF.

Nixon took part in an official visit to Florida over the weekend, leading him to decommit from the program he had originally pledged to on April 16. 

Nixon was originally offered by Florida on Feb. 12 and unofficially visited the program on March 5. Pursued specifically by defensive line coach Sean Spencer and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson ever since, Florida never let up on Nixon's recruitment despite his commitment elsewhere, and the effort paid off.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound St. Petersburg product is currently listed as a four-star recruit, the No. 22 edge rusher and the No. 169 prospect overall in the class of 2023 according to On3 Sports consensus rankings.

It's no surprise that Florida was able to sway the rising high school senior. During his visit in March, Nixon spoke highly of the Florida football program. He indicated that the school was one of his top choices while still mulling over the option of taking an official visit.

“This school right here is one of my top priorities,” he told 247Sports in March. “It’s one of my top choices. It’s just a great school with a great football program. I love the coaches and everything.”

This isn't the first time UF has secured an intriguing Lakewood prospect. In fact, former Florida edge rusher-turned-first-round NFL Draft pick Dante Fowler Jr. also went to Lakewood. The ten-year anniversary of his commitment to the Gators was earlier this year.

Nixon is the first edge rusher to join UF's 2023 class and the seventh recruit to end up in the haul, joining wide receivers Creed Whittemore and Tyree Patterson, offensive linemen Knijeah Harris, Bryce Lovett and Tommy Kinsler, and defensive back Aaron Gates.

