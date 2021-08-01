Priority Gators CB Target Jaheim Singletary Decommits From Ohio State

One of the top prospect on Florida's board, and the nation, cornerback Jaheim Singletary has backed off of his commitment to Ohio State.

Photo: Jaheim Singletary; Credit: Zach Goodall

One of Florida's top targets in the class of 2022 is back on the market.

Lee (Jacksonville, Fla.) cornerback Jaheim Singletary announced his decommitment from Ohio State on Sunday evening via Twitter.

Singletary is the top cornerback on Florida's board in the class of 2022, and at one point before his commitment to Ohio State in January, Singletary considered the Gators to be the leader for his services. He chose Ohio State two days after his primary recruiter at UF, cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray, was relieved of his duties.

Now that he has reopened his recruitment, Florida, Georgia, and Miami are expected to be the main contenders for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back. Despite pledges from cornerbacks Julian Humphrey and Jamarrien Burt in this class, UF won't hold back from trying to get Singletary to wear orange and blue at the next level.

You can read Singletary's evaluation by Sports Illustrated All-American, where he is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in America this year, below. The report was written while Singletary was committed to Ohio State, for clarity regarding the Buckeyes references in the scouting report.

The only other corner under consideration for the top spot at this stage, the Floridian's case is just as a strong. Singletary has been an alpha corner prospect since his freshman year in the Jacksonville metro, with success there and on offense at wide receiver. But the elite length, muscular build and true ball skills are tailor-made for the modern secondary, where he can win with technique off the ball and certainly at the line of scrimmage. The future Buckeye is confident in his game, flashes better makeup speed than his size would suggest, yet he plays with the leverage discipline of a college veteran. Few cornerbacks at his size remain at the position at the next level, but we would be surprised if Singletary became another in that bunch -- he is simply special.

