Florida Gators defensive back target Ja’Keem Jackson relives his first visit to Florida since his offer in an exclusive interview.

Osceola (Fla.) defensive back prospect Ja’Keem Jackson has seen a surge of interest in his recruitment over the past month.

Earning a plethora of Power 5 offers over that time span — 10 in the month of May, including one from the Florida Gators and eight from SEC programs — Jackson is gearing up to take on a busy stretch of months as he attempts to narrow down his lists of options to just one.

He kicked off his summer unofficial visits with a trip to Athens, Ga. on May 21 and Coral Gables, Fla. on May 27.

On Tuesday, Jackson made the trek north to Gainesville for the first time since the Gators staff extended their offer in mid-May. He recapped the visit with to Florida with AllGators Wednesday evening.

“Overall, it was good,” Jackson said. “I like the coaching staff, I like the players. I liked the practice info. I liked everything about them.”

Although Jackson and the staff are still in the early stages of building relationships, he likes where they are at currently. Noting that a preexisting connection was held prior to his offer — UF had sent defensive coaches to Osceola throughout the spring before his offer came in — Jackson said he feels that building a tight-knit relationship with the Florida staff is a matter of time.

“I still gotta keep going back there, like build a stronger relationship with them," he stated. "We still have a good relationship, it’s just a matter of time.”

Getting to meet face-to-face with cornerback coach Corey Raymond for the first time — after primarily speaking with safeties coach and defensive coordinator Patrick Toney prior to his May 31 trip to UF — Jackson was impressed with the former LSU staff mainstay’s resume of production.

“He’s developed good DBs in the league and he's willing to coach for the future," Jackson shared. "So, very excited about that.

“He was telling me that my size [6-foot-2, 185 pounds] since he has finally seen me in person. He liked my size, that I’m long, big, fast, very physical. Then he was showing me he liked my tape and stuff, my abilities to play.”

Jackson got a sneak peak of the style of coaching he would receive from Raymond if he were to choose the Gators while watching film on Tuesday.

He noted the attention to technique as a significant takeaway.

“I learned some technique,” he said. “He was showing me the type of techniques and drills that they do. I’m gonna definitely steal them and put it back to my coaches.”

As Jackson readies himself for two summer official visits on the weekends of June 17 and June 24 – to Penn State and Tennessee respectively – he teased a potential top six to be released sometime next week.

While he was reluctant to share the six programs that will be in the mix of his recruitment, he told AllGators that Florida is definitely a part of his plan down the stretch.

He is eyeing the fall for an official visit to Gainesville as a result.

As for a commitment, Jackson hinted at the possibility he and his two highly regarded Osceola teammates — and fellow Gators targets — defensive lineman John Walker and Derrick LeBlanc were deliberating on a date for a joint commitment.

They announced October 22 as the date just a short time after the phone call with AllGators ended.

While he continues to sift through his options to ensure a decision he feels comfortable with before that date, Florida presents an intriguing pitch of proximity to home on top of proven development for the coverage man.

“It’d be good,” he said when asked about the potential to play just two hours from where he currently resides on Saturdays. “My parents could make every home game. That's really good.”

