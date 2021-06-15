Jamarion Miller Says Gators View Him as Their No. 1 RB Target

Florida Gators running back target Jamarion Miller leaves the University of Florida as a priority, assuming the number one spot on Florida’s big board for ball carriers.

Photo: Jamarion Miller; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

The Florida Gators have a well-documented past in recruiting when it comes to missing out on high school running back prospects. Failing to land a back since the 2019 class in the form of Nay’Quan Wright, Greg Knox has gone to strenuous lengths to overcome their woes during the 2022 cycle.

As part of their hopeful resurgence for recruiting of running backs, Tyler Legacy (Texas) ball carrier Jamarion Miller sits atop Florida's shortlist of tailback talents.

Spending the June 11 weekend on an official visit to UF, Miller broke down his experience while in Gainesville and his standing as the number one running back on the Gators board before his flight back to Texas Sunday afternoon.

“The visit was fun for me to go out there and look at the school, see how the school is, actually get a vibe and get a feeling for how the school would be if I’m a student there.

"The trip was the best one I’ve had so far,” Miller exclaimed before stating he was at home-state Texas A&M the previous weekend.

Hosted by starting running back Dameon Pierce and spending a plethora of time with coach Knox, Miller felt as if he was a priority target throughout his trip, having his feelings reaffirmed with Knox’s words. “He was telling me how they really want me to be there and I’m the number one pick on their list,” and rightfully so.

With a skill set that can define him as a one cut-and-go power back at 5-foot-10, 195-pounds who is slippery through tackles and accelerates through holes efficiently, Miller pairs head-to-toe physicality with big-play speed — running at 10.71 100-meter dash as a junior — at the running back position.

Talking with Knox about his role in the offense, Miller — who finds himself lining up outside as a receiver on occasion for Tyler Legacy — likes how head coach Dan Mullen moves players around the formation.

“He [wouldn't] only use me in the backfield. They [would] actually move me out wide or slot to run some routes and catch the ball," said Miller. "Before I came here, me and coach Knox were sitting in the office watching some film. He was telling me about all these different spots and how they actually use the backs all around.”

Showing promise of versatility at points in his high school film, the continuation of playing in several roles fits Miller’s vision of himself at the college level. As a result, the fast-rising back is intrigued by how Florida can highlight his skillset if he was to suit up in blue and orange.

Despite wanting to make a decision before the high school season starts, Miller expressed interest in returning to Florida during the regular season to get a feel for the game-day atmosphere.

Like many other recruits on UF’s board, Miller is currently eyeing the Gators' week three showdown against Alabama to get back to Gainesville.

With Miller set to visit the Tide — who already has running backs Emmanuel Henderson and Le’Veon Moss on board as commits in 2022 — on June 18 and Oklahoma State the week after, the Gators will gauge his other visit experiences while attempting to close on the prospect from the talent-rich state of Texas.