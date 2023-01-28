Florida Gators Recruiting: Visitors List for Jan. 28 Junior Day

For the second weekend in a row, the University of Florida is playing host to a bevy of 2024 recruits on Saturday for the Jan. 28 Junior Day.

After a successful first run on Jan. 21, the second is slated to include several more prospects of interest for the Gators, including elite priority targets.

The list of visiting prospects is highlighted by five-star quarterback commit and future face of the franchise DJ Lagway, who will be looking to recruit fellow top talents to join him in Gainesville.

Notably, Uncommitted Texas-based wide receiver Drelon Miller will travel to UF alongside Lagway for his first visit with the Gators. He will serve as a top target of attendees on campus alongside the nation's top running back in Gainesville native Jerrick Gibson and Clearwater safety prospect Jarvis Boatwright.

A bevy of committed talent will be on campus as well, leaving the figurative door open for UF to execute a potential flip in the future.

In the 2025 class, legacy athlete prospect Cornelius Ingram Jr. — son of former Florida tight end Cornelius Ingram — will also make the short trek from Hawthorne to The Swamp. He doesn't hold an offer from UF currently but is expected to receive a considerable look as one of the best prospects in the area during his junior and senior seasons.

Below is a full list of 29 visitors expected at Florida on Saturday as compiled by All Gators. Each prospect is offered and a part of the 2024 class unless noted otherwise.

QB commit DJ Lagway — Willis (Texas)

RB Jerrick Gibson — IMG Academy (Fla.)

WR Drelon Miller — Silsbee High (Texas)

DB Jarvis Boatwright — Clearwater (Fla.)

OT Blake Frazier — Vandegrift High (Texas)

OT Nyier Daniels — Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

OLB KingJoseph Edwards — Mill Creek (Ga.)

DB Zavier "Bam Bam" Mincey — Mainland (Fla.)

TE/DE LJ McCray — Mainland (Fla.)

OL Santana Alo-Tupuola — IMG Academy (Originally from Indiana)

DE Dimitry Nicolas — Monsignor Edward Pace (Fla.)

FSU Safety commit Jordan Pride — Blountstown (Fla.)

Tennessee TE commit Jonathan Echols — IMG Academy (Originally from Georgia)

Georgia DB commit Jaylen Heyward — Rockledge (Fla.)

Michigan State ATH commit Jamari Howard — Westland Hialeah (Fla.)

UCF OLB commit Sincere Edwards — Wekiva (Fla.)

2025 QB Tramell Jones — Mandarin (Fla.)

2025 ILB Ethan Pritchard — Seminole (Fla.)

2026 DE/TE Jermaine Kinsler — Trinity Catholic (Fla.)

ILB Willis McGahee IV — Christopher Columbus (Fla.) (No offer)

Safety Brandon Jacob — Evans (Fla.) (No offer)

DE Ernest Willor Jr. — IMG Academy (Originally from Maryland) (No offer)

Safety Xavier Lucas — Dillard (Fla.) (No offer)

ATH Chalil Cummings — Bradford (Fla.) (No offer)

Safety Semaj Jackson — American Heritage (Fla.) (No offer)

2025 DE Jared Smith — Spain Park (Ala.)

2025 ATH Cornelius Ingram Jr. — Hawthorne (Fla.) (No offer)

2025 ILB Dylon Worthen — IMG Academy (Originally from Georgia) (No offer)

2025 ILB Vincent Shavers II — Miami Central (Fla.)

