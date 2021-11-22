Florida Gators WR Commit Jayden Gibson Provides Recruitment Update

The Florida Gators have received another update regarding one of its 2022 recruiting class commits following the dismissal of head coach Dan Mullen.

The turnover to a new regime is imminent in Gainesville, creating uncertainty on the roster and in the upcoming recruiting class.

Following an eventful news period Sunday, the plethora of announcements from current and prospective Gators have continued into Monday, rolling it at a rapid pace.

Most recently, wide receiver commit Jayden Gibson has announced that he will be listening to other possible suitors in his recruitment process. However, he said that he is not decommitting from Florida at this time.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, the West Orange (Winter Garden, Fla.) High School wideout is considered a cornerstone in the Gators class. As a late-riser in the 2022 cycle, Gibson brings rare speed and body control for a wide receiver of his stature, making him a valuable deep threat for any team that can land his services.

The decision to entertain other programs comes just one day removed from head coach Dan Mullen’s firing.

Gibson will wait to see who takes over at the helm of the Florida football program but has hope that he will follow through on his plan to play for the Gators at the next level.

In October, he committed to the University of Florida over Georgia, Miami, Baylor, Florida State and others. His decorated list of 37 offers gives him a wide range of options to choose from if Gainesville isn’t the destination he deems best for his career.

Gibson joins quarterback commit Nick Evers as members of the 2022 recruitment class to declare themselves in limbo while they wait for the light to shine on UFs future.

Meanwhile, defensive back commit Jamarrien Burt and wide receiver Isaiah Bond have officially decommitted from the program.

Florida’s number one priority now is to find their next head coach. They hope to do so quickly, giving the new regime an opportunity to build a serviceable transition class before early signing day on Dec. 15.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.