Photo: Jaylen Heyward; Credit: Zach Goodall

The prospects in the 2024 recruiting class have seen their recruitment pick up since the start of the open period in March, and one of the prospects from the state of Florida that can attest to that is Rockledge High School defensive back Jaylen Heyward. Heyward has received five Power Five offers since the month of March.

On March 19, Heyward ventured up to Gainesville for an unofficial visit, his first visit to Florida as a recruit. During his trip he was able to see many things that the program has to offer and was even greeted with a surprise just before he left campus: A scholarship offer from the Florida Gators coaching staff.

“The head coach, coach Billy Napier. It’s big time, I was really excited, I was smiling. It made me tear up a little bit because I’ve been dreaming about playing at Florida a little bit since I was young.” Heyward told AllGators about his offer. “Getting an offer from the head coach made me feel really good and made me feel really important.”

While he was on campus, Heyward was able to watch practice and see what might be his future college coaches at work and how practice is run.

“They preach effort, if you get it wrong, they want to see you do it again and they want you to perfect the little things.”

When talking to Heyward about what makes the University of Florida appealing and approximately where the Gators stand in his recruitment, he mentioned the proximity to home and has the Gators high up on his list.

“It’s close to home, only about a two hour and 30-minute drive so I can still see my folks. And I like the program, I like what Billy Napier is doing this year and trying to keep all the Florida kids home.” said Heyward. “I want to say I would put Florida in the top five as of right now.”

Even though Billy Napier was the coach that extended the offer to the talented defensive back from Rockledge (Fla.) he was able to speak to a few others as well and find out exactly what it is they like about his game.

“I talked to Jamar Chaney, coach Patrick [Toney] and the linebackers coach [Jay Bateman],” Heyward said. “They love how I’m fast and I’m a playmaker so I can switch the game in any given moment.”

Defensive analyst Jamar Chaney is someone that constantly comes up when talking to recruits as someone that relates to kids well and forms genuine relationships. Heyward felt no different and had some great things to say about the Florida native and rising star in the coaching world.

“He’s just a good recruiter he tries to get all the Florida kids to stay home," Heyward said. "And he’s in the pictures having fun with the kids and just trying to tell you that it’s okay to be yourself at Florida.”

Brevard County, or better known as Countdown County to people around the area, has produced several Gator greats and Heyward said that is definitely something that appeals to him. He even has a bit of a family connection with relation to Florida.

“Yes sir it does. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, he went to Florida and that’s kind of lean towards me because my uncle actually coached him and kind of got him to Florida. So, it might help lean me towards Florida a little bit.”

While there is still quite a way to go before Heyward has to decide where he wants to play attend college, he does know what he’s looking for in the program he eventually chooses.

“The academics. Do you have the major that I want to [take], and can I [see myself] graduating from there?”

