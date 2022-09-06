LSU Commit Visiting Florida Gators in Week 2

Photo: Gators tight ends coach William Peagler; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators will host 2024 tight end and LSU Tigers commit Tayvion Galloway for an unofficial visit on Saturday when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats, the Chillicothe (Ohio) High product told All Gators' Conner Clarke on Tuesday.

The Gators have begun to compile another list of standout visitors for the second matchup of Billy Napier's tenure as head coach, with Galloway creating plenty of intrigue despite his lack of an offer from Florida. He's making the trip to The Swamp less than a week removed from LSU's dysfunctional, 24-23 loss to Florida State this past Sunday.

UF, meanwhile, is picking up steam on the trail following its Week 1 upset win over the No. 7 Utah Utes.

Notably, Galloway will be joined in the recruits section of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium by 2024 Willis (Texas) High quarterback DJ Lagway, elite 2023 Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep edge rusher Keon Keeley and priority 2023 Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton safety Bryce Thornton, among others.

Galloway's junior season is already off to a great start, having hauled in five passes for a whopping 165 yards (35 yards per reception) and two touchdowns in two games according to MaxPreps.

His career production is a bit limited considering he's played in 17 games, but it is nonetheless exceptional, as he's averaged 26.7 yards per reception across 14 grabs and found the endzone four times. He's collected 27 scholarship offers as a result.

Galloway is considered the No. 5 tight end and No. 146 overall prospect in the class of 2024 per the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

The Gators haven't prioritized the tight end position throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle but are expected to in 2024, with tight ends coach William Peagler having offered six prospects from the class already this year. It will be worth monitoring if Galloway becomes the seventh.

