One of Florida's remaining priority targets in the class of 2021 knows where he's going to college.

Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala.) edge rusher Jeremiah Williams has come to a private commitment decision, he told Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia in an interview. The public will find out which school, out of Florida, Auburn, Georgia, and Oklahoma, when Williams announces his pledge on October 10th.

"I already know where I'm going," Williams told SI All-American. "I learned a lot about the different coaching staffs. Some coaching staffs talk to other kids more than you. I don't know if all the coaches know this, but we know the other recruits and talk to each other a little bit. We'll discuss what coaches are talking to them.

"There was one school talking to me the most every day, making sure I'm straight. Making sure my family was straight during the whole [coronavirus] stuff. That makes me feel like family even though I'm not at their school yet."

The NCAA recently extended the recruiting dead period through January 1st, 2021, impacting Williams' ability to check out the schools on his list once more if not for the first time.

"It separated them from the other schools," said Williams. "And I've been to the school on multiple occasions, so it's like icing on the cake for me. The dead period didn't affect them because I'd already been to the school. It probably helped them, actually."

Williams has developed a bond with Gators linebackers coach Christian Robinson, his primary recruiter, since Florida sent an offer his way last December. Williams visited campus for March's junior day event.

Williams is considered the No. 7 edge rusher and No. 54 overall prospect in the class of 2021 by Sports Illustrated All-American's debut rankings. The 6-4, 220 lb. versatile defender is known for creating disruption in the backfield with great length and quickness as a rusher. His senior season stats aren't up to date yet, but Williams recorded 142 tackles, 25 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, an interception, and four defended passes over the past two years.

Once he makes things official, Williams says, "I don't plan on de-committing."

