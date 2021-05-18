2022 DB Target Names Florida Gators To His Top Six Schools

In the dull months of college football storylines, recruiting holds supreme relevance.

In an unprecedented time for upcoming prospects, the 2022 cycle — more than others — brings excitement for the return of normalcy following restrictions made to accommodate for the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 1, the NCAAs recruiting dead period comes to an overdue close, allowing coaches and prospective college athletes to interact face-to-face after 15 months of not being able to do so. As a result of the busy summer ahead, many recruits have begun to narrow down their list of teams in contention as they begin to travel for on-campus visits.

Yesterday, Florida Gators defensive back prospect Julian “Julio” Humphrey released his top six teams via a string of emojis on Twitter, before confirming his top six with AllGators.

Including the Gators alongside Penn State, Texas A&M, LSU, USC and Miami, Humphrey threw a curveball that deviated from his original top team release.

Originally, Humphrey released a top 12 in February, including four out of the six teams he would name on Monday night. However, with offers extended from Miami and Florida piling in soon thereafter, Humphrey reconfigured his top teams list to accommodate for the new offer sheet.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Humphrey is equipped with excellent length, speed (clocking a 10.55 in the 100-meter dash during track season) and versatility (playing both sides of the ball in high school).

Excelling as a ball hawk — an area of emphasis for primary recruiter Jules Montinar as part of the revamped Florida secondary staff — Humphrey presents intriguing upside in man-to-man coverage, winning with his ability to drive on the ball.

Totaling 24 tackles, one TFL, eight pass breakups ups, one forced fumble, one interception and one touchdown in 2020, Humphrey projects to be a game-changing force defensively at the next level.

Going forward, Humphrey will continue weighing his options for where he will continue his collegiate career. With Florida evidently held in a high regard, the Clear Lake defensive back will travel to Gainesville on June 11 for an official visit.