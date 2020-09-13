2022 DB Jyvonte McClendon Drawn to Florida Gators' Defense

Joining one of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2022 in Lake Gibson's (Fla.) secondary, safety Jyvonte McClendon has followed in Sam McCall's footsteps and begun to see his recruitment reach a national level.

McClendon, 6-2, 180 lbs., has focused in on the free safety position this year after playing both spots as a sophomore, as each school recruiting him likes his fit there. Including the Florida Gators, who have had McClendon on their radar for a while after offering him a scholarship on October 5th, 2019.

McClendon has visited numerous times since, for games and both the February and March junior day events earlier this year. And as soon as the NCAA lifts the recruiting moratorium amid the coronavirus pandemic, he plans to return to campus.

"Whenever they allow the visits and they say I can come, I'm gonna try to get up there," McClendon told Sports Illustrated-AllGators last week in an interview. "I miss it."

McClendon has been recruited to Florida by safeties coach Ron English and cornerbacks coach/area recruiter Torrian Gray, who he says have been in plenty of communication with him since September 1st when coaches could begin to reach out to 2022 prospects.

"Coach English and coach Gray, they've been tryna get me like, to come up there, get the feeling, the environment feeling and stuff," said McClendon. "The film, we've been watching a little bit of film, telling us the coverages and stuff, how to compare, comparing their defense to our defense, that way I can get it faster and stuff."

Lake Gibson runs a press-heavy, Cover 3 defense similar to the coverages that UF deploys, which is attractive to McClendon as he considers his choices at the next level. McClendon noted that the basics of UF's and Lake Gibson's defense are pretty much the same.

As a sophomore, McClendon recorded 32 tackles, including four for loss, three interceptions, one pass breakup, a forced fumble, a blocked punt, and two blocked field goals.

Head coach Dan Mullen has been in McClendon's ear as well. "I talk to him every time I go up there," said McClendon. "Me and him have a good conversation. He tells me what I need to be doing, the expectations and stuff for me to get to college. I'm just trying to follow that."

McClendon released his top four schools in August, including Florida, Florida State, Miami, and Oklahoma. After saying that he "really likes" Florida, McClendon called Miami his "dream school", sharing that he speaks with their coaching staff every other day. McClendon values his connections on Florida State's roster and has heard good things about the new coaching staff, and is drawn to the Oklahoma fanbase and environment.

Following his junior season, McClendon plans to narrow his list of schools sometime next spring.