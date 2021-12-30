Watch: Gators 2022 DB Kamari Wilson at UA All-American Bowl Day 1

Skip to main content
    Watch: Florida Gators 2022 DB Kamari Wilson at UA All-American Bowl Day 1

    Check out Kamari Wilson's performance on day one of practice for the Under Armour All-American Bowl.
    Author:
    and

    Florida Gators 2022 defensive back signee Kamari Wilson and other recruits hit the practice fields in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday night, preparing for the annual Under Armour All-American Bowl. 

    AllGators was in attendance to observe Wilson and fellow Gators recruits in action, and compiled the video above of Wilson's performance during the first evening of practices.

    Wilson, the No. 1 safety in the class of 2022 per Sports Illustrated All-American, elected to sign with Florida over Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M on December 15 in a move that surprised much of the college football recruiting landscape. Wilson had been recruited by UF since April 2019 and visited the school at least five times while Dan Mullen was the Gators' head coach.

    However, as Mullen's program began to crumble during the 2021 season, Wilson appeared to be leaning towards Georgia as he inched closer to a decision. But, after Mullen was let go and replaced by Billy Napier as the Gators' head coach, Wilson took one final visit to Florida to meet Napier and his staff. 

    Read More

    That visit sealed the deal on Wilson's recruitment, as he signed his letter of intent to Florida three days later. Wilson intends to enroll at Florida in January and get to work with the Gators immediately.

    You can find Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting report for Wilson below.

    An explosive, physical enforcer who flashes against the run and the pass, Wilson has throwback strong safety traits with the athleticism to challenge for a versatile role. He is among the most comfortable in the class running the alley and finishing with force. The coverage instincts are strong in both reaction time, redirection and breaking downhill on the ball or ball carrier. Wilson may have been the best player on a star-studded IMG Academy defense in 2020, flashing the range and sideline to sideline ability to match his confidence. 

