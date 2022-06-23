Gators DL Target Kamran James Taking Recruitment Slow Amid Rising Interest

Gators defensive line target Kamran James talks official visit to the UF and desire to take recruitment slow amid a significant increase in interest.

Photo: Kamran James; Credit: Zach Goodall

Olympia (Fla.) defensive lineman Kamran James has endured a drastic increase in attention over the past few months.

Earning 21 new offers since the turn of the year, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound five-technique prospect has the potential to position himself in an ideal situation for further development at the next level.

With Florida getting in on his recruitment early in 2022 — prior to other big-name schools around the country and in the SEC — the in-state product has traveled to Gainesville on multiple occasions to grow familiar with the program.

He got an opportunity to get a more in-depth look at what the Gators can provide him on his official visit from June 17-19.

"It was a great time," he told AllGators before heading back to Orlando. "Getting to really see some of the coaches' true personalities, saw the players for the weekend and really enjoyed the time out here not being rushed.

"The time wasn't limited, so we could really do what the coaches want to do and get to sit down, eat with the coaches, eat with the players. So, definitely a new experience. Great time."

This up-close and personal look at UF marks his fourth visit to campus since March, giving him adequate time to gather a strong knowledge of what Billy Napier and Co. can do for him if he chooses to be utilized at their disposal in Patrick Toney's defense.

He likes what he sees.

"Naming everything I like about Florida would be pretty hard," he admitted.

Getting to spend the weekend playing games and chopping it up at dinner with other players and coaches, James enjoyed the time of fellowship he received.

Connecting again with defensive line coach Sean Spencer, James said he continued to build the relationship he established on his unofficial visits earlier this year.

As their talks began to span beyond the football field, Spencer shared with James how he could use the game to set himself up beyond his years on the gridiron.

"I will say he always says, 'don't let football use me, use the game of football to get where I want to get,'" James said. "So, [while] I'm trying to get to the league, I can use football. I really need to appreciate the free college that comes from playing football versus just playing football to be a football player when there's other things I can get out of playing football.

"I just hope to be the best me that I can be. Hopefully, that's good enough to take me to the league or just make sure my family is straight. I really just want to do it for my family, to be honest with you."

Comparing James to several players that Spencer has coached recently, the Gators view him as aligning as a five-technique defensive end at the next level.

"Relentlessness," he said about the attribute teams have taken a liking to the most. "And, the fact that I'm new to the game and doing this like I've been able to do it. The fact that there is so much more room for improvement, but I'm still better than a lot of people at their max."

Having recently converted to football as a whole from basketball — a sport he played until he switched in his freshman or sophomore year — James displays intriguing similarities to current Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Dexter, who got a late start to playing the sport, showcased his physical attributes paired with his dedication and natural knack for filling holes in the middle. He quickly elevated the boards of a bevy of Power Five programs. Living up to his high billing as a high-potential defensive tackle prospect, his status as an expected star for the Gators up front in 2022 can provide James with somewhat of a blueprint for his future development.

Although it may be a different staff, Dexter's skill, rapid progression and continued room for improvement could be a drawing factor for Florida to utilize in James' case.

No schools are standing out to James as the team recruiting him the hardest at the moment, but he said that Florida's proximity to home places them in a solid position.

"They've been doing a great job of recruiting, and they are a local school, so you can't knock that," he said. "That's hard to compete with, but I'm still open in the recruiting process right now."

Just now getting the opportunity to explore what the recruiting market is like for high-caliber prospects, James is in no rush to make a commitment decision or even top schools list this summer.

Instead, he will do his due diligence in contemplating each possibility on an equal playing field for now.

That is unless a school knocks him off his feet during a visit he takes in the next few months.

"It all depends on how the summer goes and how the fall goes," James stated. "Never know, Florida could end up being the best visit, or I might get knocked off my feet somewhere else. You just never know how it can go."

However, as he continues to take his five allotted official visits and even makes unofficial stops at prospective schools, Florida's OV will remain in the back of his mind.

"They really set the tone with these other official visits or any visits in general that I'll be going to."

He currently has no more visits planned as of now but is looking to at least set one up with Georgia soon. The rest, which will come in the fall, have yet to be determined.

James is still attempting to narrow down his options to decide which programs he will attend.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.