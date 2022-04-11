Photo: Florida Gators wide receivers, coach Keary Colbert; Credit: Zach Goodall

Central (Ala.) wide receiver Karmello English has included the Florida Gators in his top five schools, the class of 2023 recruit announced via social media on Monday.

The Gators are joined by Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State to round out English's top five.

English, 5-foot-11, 176 pounds, was originally offered by Florida's previous coaching staff in April 2021, and he proceeded to visit the university unofficially for the Alabama game five months later in September. He is the high school teammate of another Gators target in the class of 2023, that being cornerback A.J. Harris.

Widely viewed as a four-star recruit, English is considered the No. 23 wide receiver in the class of 2023 by the On3 consensus rankings. In his lone varsity season tracked by MaxPreps, English caught 70 passes for 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior in 2021. He added six rushes for 65 yards and two scores on the ground.

Auburn has been trending as a potential favorite to land English and keep him in the Yellowhammer State, as he's unofficially visited the Tigers at least five times in the last 12 months.

That being said, the Gators have a big need at receiver in the class of 2023, so you can expect wide receivers coach Keary Colbert to push for English's services among numerous other pass-catching prospects in the southeast.

