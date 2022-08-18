Gators In-State Edge Target Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame

Photo: Keon Keeley; Credit: UF Communications

The third-ranked prospect in the 2023 cycle, according to SI All-American’s SI99, is back on the open market.

Berkley Prep (Tampa, Fla) edge rusher Keon Keeley announced his decommitment from Notre Dame late Wednesday night after over a year in the class.

Florida is a direct beneficiary of the move alongside Alabama and Ohio State in the meantime as schools vying for his services.

The Gators have consistently maintained contact with Keeley since the new staff took over in December, even during his long-term commitment to the Fighting Irish. Billy Napier and Co. hosted Keeley in The Swamp on March 5.

Despite already taking two true edge rushers this cycle, Florida remains firm in its pursuit of top talent at the position.

Keeley was already on the list. Now he sits atop it.

As of right now, Florida has looked toward Keeley and IMG Academy edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba to bolster the talent and depth in Mike Peterson’s unit, in addition to the pledges from Isaiah Nixon and T.J. Searcy.

Searcy even gives Florida positional flexibility if the spot grows too crowded as someone who could easily slide from edge rusher to strong side defensive end if needed at the next level.

The Gators continue to emphasize the importance of closing on elite talent within the confines of state lines. Sixteen of the 20 current commits are playing high school football in Florida.

Keeley would be another significant step in the right direction for Florida’s rebuilding efforts through talent acquisition within the state. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder also provides UF with one of the program-altering talents needed to expedite the process of returning to national championship contention.

While Alabama is currently viewed as the favorite, Florida looks to halt any plans for the top-tier talent to leave the state in favor of the Crimson Tide.

The staff will start by attempting to get him on campus for an official visit this fall.

