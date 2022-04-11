IMG Academy offensive lineman Knijeah Harris includes the Florida Gators in his top six following two recent trips to Gainesville.

IMG Academy (Fla.) 2023 offensive lineman Knijeah Harris has placed the Florida Gators in his top six schools and will be announcing his college commitment on May 7, he shared on Monday.

Alongside Florida, Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M made Harris' final cut of schools prior to his commitment.

Harris has paid the Gators' new coaching staff two visits since the start of March and has emerged as a top offensive line recruit for Florida in the class of 2023. Standing at 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, Harris projects well as an interior line prospect, most likely aligning at the guard position at the next level.

Harris shared his appreciation for UF's coaching staff structure as it pertains to the offensive line, as head coach Billy Napier took a unique approach by hiring two offensive line assistants in Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton while building his team of coaches.

"It's definitely huge," Harris told AllGators about Florida employing two offensive line coaches in February. "It shows how much they care about the position and make it important."

Harris also has a connection to the staff through linebackers analyst Jamar Chaney, who hails not far from Harris' hometown of Port St. Lucie (Fla.). Chaney was instrumental in Florida landing its first-ever recruit from IMG Academy in Kamari Wilson during the 2022 cycle, as Wilson, too, is from the Fort Pierce (Fla.) area.

Offensive line help is a major need for Florida in the class of 2023 due to lackluster recruiting across the unit by UF's previous coaching staff. Should Harris end up picking the Gators, he'd be welcomed warmly by the program as Napier and Co. look to rebuild and solidify the offensive trenches for years to come.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.