Gators Make Top 7 For Highly-Rated 2022 OT Prospect

The Florida Gators will be competing for the services of one of the more highly-touted offensive lineman recruits, Andrew Chamblee.

With the 2022 recruiting cycle completely underway and the 2021 recruiting class now on the back burner, the Florida Gators will be vying for the services of some of the best recruits in the country.

Today, they've found themselves on yet another top teams list, this time for 2022 offensive tackle prospect Andrew Chamblee out of Maumelle (Maumelle, Ar.), and currently rated as the No. 33 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 rated player in Arkansas, according to 247Sports Composite.

Along with the Gators, Chamblee listed Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee as the top teams currently vying for his services. That means just three other programs within the SEC are competing with the Gators.

Florida is in a position to acquire many offensive linemen in the very near future. Due to a lack of depth, particularly following the 2021 season, Florida will need to get as much help as it can. Thus far, during this year's cycle, they've appeared to have prioritized more offensive linemen targets than they have in the past.

While he has released his top seven, it doesn't mean that Chamblee is closing his recruitment down to all other parties. Just yesterday the young offensive lineman received an offer from Louisville, for example. To put it into perspective, the Gators offered Chamblee on Jan. 25 of this year, and now they find themselves on his top-teams list.

At the time, Chamblee told GatorCountry.com, that he was "shocked" to receive an offer from Florida.

At 6-foot-6, 284 pounds, Chamblee fits the mold, but will likely still need to gain a few extra pounds before playing big-time football within the SEC in 2022. Still, he already possesses the strength needed to anchor, and has shown plenty of that within the weight room already.

Only time will tell where Chamblee decides to take his recruitment, but for now, he will take the time to evaluate his decision and Florida appears to certainly be on his mind.