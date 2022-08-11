Scouting Report: Gators LB Commit Jaden Robinson

After months of concerning misses on the recruiting trail for the Gators at inside linebacker — with the likes of Jordan Hall, Malik Bryant, Grayson Howard, Lewis Carter and others heading elsewhere — Columbia High School product Jaden Robinson flipped to the Gators from South Carolina.

He was originally offered by Florida one day before he committed to the Gamecocks but kept the line of communication open with the home state school, linebacker coach Jay Bateman took advantage of the opportunity provided. He pulled Robinson away from the SEC East foe to fill a major void in the recruiting class at inside linebacker.

Now, AllGators’ analyzes what the newest Gator brings to the table as a player and his potential fit into the defense upon his arrival.

Scouting Report

A hard-hitting tackling machine is headed to Gainesville.

The biggest thing that pops off the film when watching Robinson is his physicality working downhill as a tackler.

Despite playing a high volume of his reps as a safety at the moment, Robinson has shown that his ability to make his presence felt to ball carriers or unsuspecting receivers coming over the middle with a pop of the pads.

He’s more than capable of building up speed to make the jarring, highlight reel hits, but the impressive aspect is his ability to spring from a stationary position and deliver the same impact.

Possessing a bit of a mean streak that indicates bad intentions when attempting to bring down opposing ball carriers, Robinson is the ideal second-level defender for an SEC program.

Operating in the 6A classification of Florida High School football, he totaled 94 tackles, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble as a junior in 2022. The uber-productive numbers show he can make noise in multiple aspects of the game, whether that be as a run stopper, pass rusher or coverage man.

Winning in large part due to his athleticism — showing he can close on ball carriers in a hurry with his play diagnosis and burst — Robinson fits the mold of players that have come out of the state of Florida of late in that he lacks the understanding of the game's technicalities.

Failing to showcase the understanding of the intricacies of footwork, angles or even general breakdown techniques, there is considerable room to grow.

However, it doesn’t inhibit him from making plays at the high school level, and shouldn’t in college either. The raw talent he possesses makes him moldable for his collegiate staff, but also will force him to take time to grow when he arrives on campus.

Where He Fits

Defensive coordinator Patrick Toney has praised versatility in the early portion of his tenure at the University of Florida. Those words turned to action when star defensive lineman Gervon Dexter announced the team’s intentions to move him around the line this season to maximize his length and added pass rushing ability on the edge as well as the interior.

That desire to pull in pieces that can assume multiple spots has become evident on the recruiting trail as Florida reels in talent on a consistent basis.

Robinson is the next in line to fit that mold.

Playing significant time at the safety position for Columbia High School, the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder has showcased his ability to excel when working with relative free range against the run and pass.

That ability can translate to his next chapter.

Although he is projected to assume duties at the off-ball linebacker position at Florida — and was also expected to do so if he stuck out his commitment with South Carolina — the versatility he possesses gives Toney some leeway in his usage.

As of right now, the WILL linebacker spot makes the most sense for the Lake City (Fla.) product and he likely won’t bounce from spot to spot as other versatile athletes would. But, once he begins to grow comfortable with the fundamental aspects of the position, Robinson can take on increased responsibility and be left to fend for himself in zone coverage schemes.

His knack for gravitating to the right place at the right time and history in the last line of defense will give him the baselines tools to excel when covering the flats or even over the short to the intermediate middle.

Robinson is a developmental piece with a high upside at a position of need.

If he can continue to make plays that he already does in flashes at the high school level consistently, the Gators will be grateful that they were able to acquire his services.

