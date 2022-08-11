The success on the recruiting trail for the Gators continues.

On Wednesday, South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker commit Jaden Robinson announced his intentions to flip his commitment to the Florida Gators.

When Florida initially offered Robinson, he was just a day out from his previously set announcement date of July 4. Deciding to continue with the fireworks as planned, the Lake City (Fla.) Columbia product committed to Shane Beamer and South Carolina.

While that would usually indicate that his recruitment was shut down, the late interest shown by Florida intrigued the in-state talent to the point of further exploration. Robinson didn't allow his tie to the Gamecocks inhibit his curiosity about what the Gators program had to offer him.

He took advantage of his proximity to Gainesville, making several visits in late July. In that time, Florida applied pressure to flip his pledge after missing on several members on their board. Top targets at the position, such as Malik Bryant, Jordan Hall, Grayson Howard, Lewis Carter and others had committed elsewhere.

Robinson fills the void at off-all linebacker in the current recruiting cycle, earning linebackers coach Jay Bateman his first pledge repping orange and blue.

Standing at 6-foot, 215 pounds, Robinson has seen time at both strong safety and linebacker for his high school. Showcasing functional athleticism despite his stocky frame to excel in both pursuit and in coverage, as well as the incredible pop of the pads at the point of contact, Robinson projects to be a perfect plug into the second level at UF.

He will need to continue taking strides from a technical standpoint, but the intangibles he carries and the mean streak he plays with slate him for a successful transition from prep ball to college.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.