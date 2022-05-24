IMG LB Jordan Hall Schedules Florida Gators Official Visit

The Florida Gators will host priority IMG Academy linebacker prospect Jordan Hall for an official visit June 3-5.

Photo: Jordan Hall; Credit: Zach Goodall

As the Florida Gators gear up for a hectic slate of official visits in June, the list of attendees throughout the month continues to grow more star-studded with each passing day.

Jay Bateman, the inside linebackers coach for Florida, has received good news over the past few days when it comes to securing top talent on his positional board.

Nailing down a date with Andrew Jackson High School prospect Grayson Howard on Monday — who recently included Florida in his top five — Bateman added IMG Academy insider backer Jordan Hall to the list of visitors for the June 3-5 weekend.

Hall has positioned himself as one of the Gators' priority targets in the second level of the defense this cycle.

Formerly recruited by Bateman during his time at North Carolina as their defensive coordinator, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker offered raving reviews about him during an interview with AllGators in April.

"We had a great relationship from UNC and it has just carried over," Hall said. "Now he's closer, so I get to see him more often. You know, he really understands football, he knows how to teach it well, so he's a good coach."

His coaching style is a major part of Hall’s fascination with Bateman and what Florida can offer him.

Since the new staff took over at the helm, IMG has flipped from being a curse to a blessing when it comes to Florida acquiring skill from one of the talent-riddled institutions in the state — if not the most.

Landing the likes of safety Kamari Wilson (2022) and offensive lineman Knijeah Harris (2023) already, Florida will look to keep Hall on a Gators-focused trajectory as his recruitment heats up down the stretch.

His official visit in the first week of June gives them the opportunity to impress him even further than they have on the numerous trips he’s already taken to The Swamp.

Currently, Florida is in contention alongside the likes of Hall's home-state Virginia Cavaliers, Michigan State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and other programs for his services.

