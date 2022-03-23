Photo: Billy Napier and Lucas Simmons; Credit: Lucas Simmons on Twitter

Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) 2023 offensive tackle Lucas Simmons included the Florida Gators in his top 12 schools released on Wednesday.

Simmons, who earned a scholarship offer from Florida in January, named the Gators to his top schools alongside Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Southern California and South Florida.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Sweden native visited UF to meet the Gators' new coaching staff earlier in March. He's the son of former Oklahoma Sooners' offensive lineman Able Simmons.

Simmons emerged as an early target on Gators' offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton's recruiting board in the class of 2023, seen by his January offer shortly after the new staff was finalized.

UF continues to pursue tackles such as Dr. Phillips' (Fla.) Payton Kirkland, IMG Academy's (Fla.) Francis Mauigoa, Oceanside Collegiate Academy's (S.C.) Monroe Freeling, Northridge's (Ala.) Wilkin Formby and Rockledge's (Fla.) Bryce Lovett, among others.

Simmons was named a top performer at the February Under Armour Miami camp by Sports Illustrated All-American.

OT Lucas Simmons - The Sweden native has added good weight to a towering 6’7” frame and looked effective on the edge against pass rushers much smaller in stature. The sheer length and developing power, in addition to a year of good varsity competition at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International, has his stock pointed up for the foreseeable future. USC and Florida State are poised to get Simmons’ next visits.

