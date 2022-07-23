Skip to main content

Priority Gators LB Target Malik Bryant Pushes Back Decision

Orlando (Fla.) linebacker Malik Bryant was scheduled to make his college commitment on Saturday.

Photo: Malik Bryant; Credit: Zach Goodall

If the Florida Gators are expecting good news to come from Orlando (Fla.) Jones linebacker Malik Bryant's recruitment, they're going to have to wait a little longer before hearing it.

Sources told AllGators on Saturday morning that Bryant has postponed his college decision and canceled his ceremony scheduled for this evening at Jones High School, noting that Bryant needed more time to finalize his school of choice. Bryant went on to confirm the news via social media shortly following the report.

Bryant was set to choose between Florida, Miami, Alabama and Maryland on Saturday, with the Gators and Hurricanes believed to be out in front of the Crimson Tide and Terrapins. Bryant has grown close with new UF head coach Billy Napier and his staff across his three Gainesville visits this year, most recently on an official basis in June.

"Long-term vision, I give him about five to six years, he'll definitely have one or two national championships under his belt, just with the way he's carrying the program and the way they're going," Bryant told AllGators about Napier in May. 

Although a new commitment date has yet to be revealed, Bryant is expected to reschedule his event sometime in the near future.

