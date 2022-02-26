What Are the Gators Biggest Needs in the 2023 Recruiting Class?

Photo: Payton Kirkland; Credit: Zach Goodall

The 2023 recruiting cycle is well underway, and the Florida Gators have several goals in mind as new head coach Billy Napier puts together his first full class of signees after a transitional 2022 haul.

One of those goals, simply put, is to recruit more effectively than the Gators' previous coaching staff, which consistently missed opportunities on the trail and underwhelmed year after year. The second goal is to put a fence around the state of Florida, being able to keep elite talent home rather than allowing blue-blood programs from across the country to enter the Sunshine State and take top prospects as they please.

All the while, Florida has more than a handful of needs to address before the current cycle wraps up. AllGators broke down the Gators' six biggest needs for this class below, including numerous prospects to keep an eye on at each position.

Players to watch will certainly be updated as the 2023 recruiting cycle continues on.

A blue-chip offensive tackle, maybe even two

Prospects to know: Payton Kirkland, Dr. Phillips (Fla.); Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.); Lucas Simmons, Clearwater Academy International (Fla.); Shamurad Umarov, Denmark (Ga.); Bryce Lovett, Rockledge (Fla.); Tommy Kinsler, Trinity Catholic (Fla.)

This has been Florida's biggest need for years, as former offensive line coach John Hevesy failed spectacularly to recruit the position over his four years with the program despite several lay-up opportunities to do so.

We're keeping our eyes on Kirkland in particular as the cycle lingers on. A national recruit since his freshman season of high school, Kirkland has been widely expected to travel outside of the state of Florida to play college ball for some time. However, Florida's new offensive line coaches in Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, as well as head coach Billy Napier and local recruiter in outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, have made Kirkland a priority very early on in their tenure.

Kirkland will visit UF on March 5, and so will Mauigoa.

No. 1 quarterback

Prospects to know: Arch Manning, Isidore Newman (La.); Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood Christian (Ala.); Dante Moore, King (Mich.); Eli Holstein, Zachary (La.); Malachi Singleton, North Cobb (Ga.); Marcus Stokes, Nease (Fla.)

The Gators pursued and held a commitment from a blue-chip quarterback in Nick Evers for the majority of the 2022 cycle, only for Evers to flip to Oklahoma shortly before the early signing period following Florida's coaching change. It was a move made very late in the process, leaving UF with limited options at the position which led to the signing of project passer Max Brown in February.

While Brown has plenty of potential, the Gators will look to secure one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2023 to bolster their room of signal-callers in both the short and long term. Napier has already prioritized Manning, having visited the classes' No. 1 overall prospect in-person in January himself, and the team sent Vizzina a scholarship offer earlier in February.

AllGators went further in-depth on 2023 quarterbacks to know for Florida here.

Wide receiver, particularly a speedster

Prospects to know: Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.); Tyler Williams, Lakeland (Fla.); Daquayvious Sorey, Chipley (Fla.); Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic-Baton Rouge (La.); Adarius Redmond, Powell (Tenn.); William Fowles, Dade Christian (Fla.); Santana Fleming, American Heritage (Fla.); DeAndre Moore Jr., Los Alamitos (Calif.)

There is a need for speed out wide in the Gators' offense, and after signing just one receiver in Caleb Douglas in the 2022 cycle, the position could use more bodies moving forward as a whole.

Two of the Gators' nine scholarship receivers (including Douglas) will run out of eligibility after the 2022 season, including starter Justin Shorter. The position is growing thin on talent from a numbers perspective, and as seen throughout the 2021 season, could use some upgrades across the board as is.

Williams and Redmond have emerged as early targets for new wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, while Sorey has a relative on Florida's off-field staff in Lamar Sorey (quality control) and very recently decommitted from Georgia. Fowles also included UF in his top ten schools less than two weeks ago.

Interior defensive line

Prospects to know: Derrick LeBlanc, Osceola (Fla.); John Walker, Osceola (Fla.); Will Norman, IMG Academy (Fla.); Peter Woods, Thompson (Ala.); David Hicks, Allen (Texas); Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Ga.); Keldric Faulk, Highland Home (Ala.); Zavion Hardy, Tattnall Square Academy (Ga.); T.J. Searcy, Upson-Lee (Ga.); Jordan Hall, Riverside (Fla.)

It will be interesting to see what kind of scheme Patrick Toney will deploy as Florida's defensive coordinator. If he intends to utilize two hands-in-the-dirt edge rushers as a part of a four-man front, the numbers on Florida's defensive line will need to increase.

That being said, the Gators are well-equipped for the 2022 season should the base front feature three linemen and a standing edge rusher as it has in years past. Still, two linemen are set to graduate after the season and should Gervon Dexter put together a big campaign, he could find himself included on NFL Draft boards and leave the university early.

In which case, adding to the interior defensive line is a must for Florida in the 2023 class, and new defensive line coach Sean Spencer has already begun to dig in on prospects. The state of Florida, as well as the entire southeast region, will provide several blue-chip DL prospects this year, and Spencer has already built strong relationships with Norman, LeBlanc and Walker, each hailing from the Sunshine State.

Inside linebacker

Prospects to know: Jordan Hall, IMG Academy (Fla.); Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Fla.); Grayson Howard, Jackson (Fla.); Jaiden Ausberry, University Lab (La.); Lewis Carter, Tampa Catholic (Fla.); Jayvant Brown, Deerfield Beach (Fla.); CJ Allen, Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.)

Florida has recruited this position well over the years, pulling in the No. 3 linebacker in the 2022 class in Shemar James as well as top talents in Jeremiah Williams and Derek Wingo in the two prior hauls. Diwun Black also joined the program as a junior college transfer last year.

Still, the position could use reinforcements. Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney are set to depart after the 2022 season, and the unit lacks a true middle linebacker aside from Miller at this time. Wingo has been developed at the position after playing edge rusher in high school and could certainly hold it down when his time comes, but the team could use a MIKE linebacker to develop behind Wingo sooner rather than later.

Hall, in particular, has a relationship with new Florida inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman dating back to his time coaching at North Carolina. A long and athletic linebacker, Hall is capable of playing both middle and weak-side, and UF would certainly love to add his versatility to its group of 'backers.

Cornerback

Prospects to know: Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson (Fla.); Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.); AJ Harris, Central (Ala.); Sharif Denson, Bartram Trail (Fla.); Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove (Ga.); Ethan Nation, Roswell (Ga.); Avieon Terrell, Westlake (Ga.); Antonio Robinson, Florida Christian (Fla.); Dijon Johnson, Wharton (Fla.)

There are only six cornerbacks listed on the Gators roster and, aside from Jalen Kimber's transfer from Georgia, Florida did not land a cornerback in the class of 2022.

Fortunately for UF, every cornerback on the roster has eligibility beyond the 2022 season, meaning the position is not necessarily a glaring need. That being said, the team wants to rebuild the future of the room with a strong foundation and, in an ideal world, would like to add at least one corner in this class who could play fairly immediately. Keep an eye out for a strong push to land at least one of McClain, Mitchell or Harris as a result.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.