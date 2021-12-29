Former SEC Commit Miguel Mitchell Details Offer From the Florida Gators

Former Vanderbilt safety commit Miguel Mitchell shares his thoughts on the Florida Gators program following his offer.

Florida’s mission to piece together head coach Billy Napier’s transition class is operating on overdrive with National Signing Day quickly approaching.

Looking to retool a roster where talent has quickly dwindled in comparison to other top-tier programs, Napier has expanded his reach to bring in reliable assets that can supply the Gators with depth while they set up for their first full cycle in 2023.

Florida’s newest offer hails from familiar territory in the southeast.

On Wednesday, the Florida Gators extended an offer to fast-rising Oxford, Ala. safety prospect Miguel Mitchell.

“I’ve been waiting on this offer so it’s pretty big for me,” Mitchell told AllGators soon after his offer. “I’ve just always liked coach Napier and what he’s got going I feel like they can get Florida back to where Florida needs to be.”

Offered by co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney, Mitchell shared that his versatility on the backend mixed with his high football IQ were the factors that led to Florida’s interest in him.

Dating back to Napier’s time at Louisiana, Mitchell has built a relationship with a number of new members on the Florida staff.

“We kind of built a relationship before when he was at Louisiana,” he said. “We’ve just always had a good relationship.”

Previously committed to Vanderbilt, the Oxford High School prospect backed off his pledge to the Commodores in early November after drawing interest from other programs. Expecting to sign to Northwestern in the early signing period, Mitchell would once again hold off as the likes of West Virginia, Oklahoma and LSU, as well as UF, began to contact him.

As a result, Mitchell’s decision to push back his inevitable signing to a power five program to February bodes in the Gators' favor.

Looking to take the two official visits he has remaining in January, Mitchell shared his intentions to take a trip to Gainesville to check out the environment of the Napier-led program.

“I know Florida is one for sure but I’m not sure what that last one will be,” Mitchell said. He looks to get a feel of “the culture and how everybody feels about the new staff” during his time in Gainesville.

Going forward, Mitchell's criteria for where he will continue his collegiate career consists of three main factors, development, education, and life after football.

“Three main things have been the player development part, how I can be developed to make it to the next level after that,” he said. “Then, the education piece and then the last part would be after football, you know, NIL and stuff like that, just, where I can max that out after football.”

Mitchell’s growing interest will force the Gators to remain hot on his trail down the stretch of his recruitment.

Right now, Florida has a foot in the door as one of his top two schools. They sit alongside the Lincoln Riley-led USC Trojans for his eventual services.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.