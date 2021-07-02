Watch: Every Elite 11 Pro Day Pass From Gators QB Commit Nick Evers

Nick Evers continues to impress onlookers at the Elite 11 Finals.

The Florida Gators commit, who finished at No. 4 in Sports Illustrated All-American's day one rankings among the group of 20 quarterbacks, posted another top-ten finish following the day two pro day workout.

AllGators compiled each of Evers' passes from the pro day circuit in the featured video that you can view above. Although there was a chunk of incompletions, Evers dealt with plenty of drops from his receivers which did not affect his grade at SI All-American.

In fairness to the pass-catchers, the group of receivers was extremely limited, and all 20 quarterbacks threw 20 passes - the young prospects undoubtedly got tired as the night went on.

You can find Sports Illustrated All-American's evaluation of Evers' pro day performance below. On a grading scale of 1-to-3 for each throw, Evers was one of two quarterbacks to avoid a 1-grade on any pass, meaning each of his throws were at least considered catchable.

8. Nick Evers (Florida commit) Score: 50, perfect throws: 10 Florida commit Nick Evers wrapped up his night with a total of 50 points. While his placement wasn’t always elite, Evers was one of the most consistent in terms of zip and general accuracy throughout his reps. The future Gator didn’t miss a throw all night and actually threw better outside of the pocket than in. The final throw of his pro day - one with a murky, back-of-the-endzone window - Evers was one of the only quarterbacks to nail.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.