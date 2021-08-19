2022 PF Noah Clowney Names Florida Gators To Top 4

The Florida Gators land in top four for 2022 power forward prospect Noah Clowney. He is set to visit Gainesville in September.

Mike White and the Florida Gators basketball squad have yet to earn their first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class, but received promising news towards landing a prominent piece for the future yesterday.

Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) 2022 power forward prospect Noah Clowney released his top four schools remaining in contention on Wednesday afternoon, pitting the Gators alongside Indiana, Alabama and Virginia Tech.

Earning an offer from the Gators in mid-June, Clowney and the UF staff have developed a quick relationship over the course of two months. As a result, Florida finds themselves in a position to land a lengthy and athletic four that will stretch the floor for his team at the next level.

Showcasing a well-rounded scoring prowess off-ball, Clowney plays the pick-and-roll well. Meanwhile, Clowney's offensive toolset stretches beyond his impact around the basket, striking fear into opposition with his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter and creating opportunities to change the pace with pick-and-pops.

Despite accounting for just 10 points and eight rebounds per outing, Clowney averaged an incredible 60 percent from the field for Dorman last season, an efficiency that resulted in his substantial rise in recent months.

Defensively, Clowney presents room for improvement as a man defender, but makes up for his with his 6-foot-10, 205-pound frame. Possessing the length to be a dominant rim protector when guarding one-dimensional big men or when playing in a zone, Clowney averaged 1.4 blocks per game last season.

Florida will host the four-star prospect in September, a visit in which the Gators will continue their efforts to edge out the Hoosiers and others for his services come the end of his recruitment process.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.