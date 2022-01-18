O'Cyrus Torrence Breaks Down Gators Transfer, Enrollment Plans

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Florida head coach Billy Napier said that fans and media should prepare for the Gators to add some new names to their roster via the transfer portal over the next eight to ten days.

Well, it didn’t take long for that to ring true as former UGA cornerback Jalen Kimber announced he would be taking his talents to Gainesville roughly 24 hours later. And just two days after that, bright and early on Monday morning, Napier and his staff added the Gators' biggest transfer yet in former Louisiana offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence.

Torrence was on Florida’s campus for a visit from Saturday evening to Monday morning to check out what the Gators had to offer.

While many might think that this was a, relatively, easy portal recruitment as Torrence played for new Gators' head coach Billy Napier and his staff with the Ragin' Cajuns, that was simply not the case.

Torrence had his pick of where he wanted to finish up his collegiate career, holding offers from LSU, Auburn and Clemson among others. AllGators was able to exchange messages with Torrence and get a better look at why UF was the school for him.

“It was the coaches for me, because I know how they work and I know what they’re looking for," Torrence said. "Plus, the relationships I’ve made from playing under them, and I also know the play calls so I can come in and play fast from the start and help raise my [draft] stock.”

For any mid-year transfer, it is crucial to get on campus as soon as possible and be able to go through the off-season strength and conditioning program as well as spring practice. However, for Torrence, Florida’s add/drop deadline for the spring semester ended just over a week ago.

So, will he be able to take part in the offseason workout program? It sounds like UF might be able to pull some strings and make it happen.

Asked about enrollment, Torrence told AllGators: “I’m trying to get it [done on Monday],” and added “Yes sir, I plan to,” when asked if he would be able to participate in spring practice with the team.

When recruiting high school prospects, the bells and whistles of the program's facilities and locker rooms, while not the biggest part, usually play a factor in their decision. For transfer prospects, that is usually not the case. These players have gone through the recruiting process, taken their visits and seen all of the top-notch facilities schools have to offer, although that wasn’t entirely the case for Torrence.

While the established relationships he had with the coaches played the biggest factor, there were a few other things that caught his attention and helped him come to a decision, the new facility being a cherry on top.

“The town and the people here, I just got a good vibe from everyone," Torrence explained. "And the new facilities will be great for my recovery and [helping me] stay healthy.”

