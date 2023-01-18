Gators Included in 2024 OT Daniel Calhoun’s Top 10

Centennial High School (Roswell, Ga.) offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun trimmed his list of 25 offers to 10 on Tuesday afternoon.

The talented prospect included the Gators alongside Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 350 pounds, Calhoun fits the mold of monstrous offensive line prospects the Gators have targeted in their recruitment efforts under Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton’s leadership at the position.

His size and status as an elite-level prospect — rated as the No. 3 overall tackle in the class, per On3 Consensus — would be a major asset for the Gators' offensive line as the search for bookend tackles continues into the 2024 class. They look to bring in multiple exterior OL to retool the spot talent and depth.

Currently, Florida is viewed as a legitimate contender for Calhoun’s services, although it will endure an uphill battle to pluck the Georgia native away from his home state Bulldogs — who was the first to offer him while he was in eighth grade.

He’s visited the Gators under the current regime three times since April, with one coming in-season during UF’s bout with LSU in 2022. Only Georgia (six) and Alabama (four) have gotten Calhoun on campus more than Florida thus far.

