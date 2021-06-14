Brewster Visualizes 2022 TE Delp in Pitts' Role with Gators

2022 tight end Oscar Delp recaps his official visit to Florida after spending plenty of time with three Gators' coaches.

One down, one more to go.

Despite already owning a commitment at the position this year, coach Tim Brewster looks to load up the Florida Gators tight end room with two commits for a consecutive cycle. CJ Hawkins — a raw but talented player — is already a member of UF's 2022 haul, but that fact hasn't halted Brewster's pitch to other touted prospects.

West Forsyth's (Ga.) Oscar Delp is at the top of the list. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end stopped by Florida over the weekend for one of his four planned official visits, leaving impressed by Brewster's pitch and the "beautiful" campus.

"We were watching Kyle Pitts' film and just some of their tight ends, just kind of showing how they'd want to use me," Delp recalled of his time with Brewster, speaking with AllGators on Sunday after his visit. "The main thing they were stressing this weekend is that they want to be one of those tight ends that lines up everywhere. I mean, that kind of does some of the things that Pitts did. They'd use me in a role like that."

It's hard to expect anyone to live up to the standard Pitts set during his 12-touchdown 2020 season with the Gators, which ended with Mackey Award honors, finishing 10th place in Heisman Trophy voting, and being selected fourth overall in the most recent NFL Draft.

However, Florida has a vision for Delp that similarly aligns with Pitts' innovative development.

Delp spoke with wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales "a good bit" over the weekend as well. While Delp will surely be a tight end in college, he shared that the idea of training at wide receiver to enhance his skill-set was a topic of discussion with the staff. Pitts did the same during his freshman campaign in Gainesville before bursting onto the scene in 2019 with five touchdowns and nearly 650 yards.

Head coach Dan Mullen weighed in even further on the Gators coaching staff's ability to develop talent in preparation for a pro career, as seen with Pitts. Mullen also believes Delp can make an impact rather immediately.

"[Mullen] was just stressing how they are the best in the country at developing players and getting people ready for the next level," said Delp. "He thinks that I could do a lot for them and really help them as a freshman."

Delp was hosted on his visit by freshman tight end Nick Elksnis, one of Brewster's two commits a year ago. Elksnis had previously been committed to Penn State, but backed off of that pledge and joined the Gators' haul less than a week later after a tour of campus and a Florida vs. Kentucky basketball game with Brewster himself.

Elksnis offered Delp insight into Brewster's coaching style and the transition from high school to university life. Although he'll respect Delp's final decision no matter what, Elksnis had a message for the recruit as his decision looms.

"[Elksnis was] kind of pushing me to come to Florida with them," Delp said.

That decision, Delp believes, will come by September. Having officially visited Georgia and Florida already, he will travel to Michigan for an official on Monday with South Carolina to follow. As of now, Delp isn't sure if he'll utilize the fifth O.V.

"I'm just gonna let everything sit for a little bit and in the next month," Delp explained. "What school still has that same feeling with me throughout all this, I think that's going to define where I end up."