OT Payton Kirkland: Gators 'Near the Top' Following Visit

It is safe to say that the offensive line, and more specifically the offensive tackle position, is the biggest position of need for the 2023 class for the Florida Gators. Billy Napier and his staff have been very cognizant of that need and have turned up the heat on a number of prospects from across the country at the position.

One of those prospects is Dr. Phillips (Fla.) standout Payton Kirkland. Kirkland, originally from Chicago, moved to Orlando when he was in the fifth grade. He has now made a couple of trips up to Gainesville as he visited once under the Gators' previous staff. But last weekend was Kirkland’s first chance to have a face-to-face conversation with Napier and the new batch of UF assistants.

“It was great. It’s a huge difference between the new guys and the last," Kirkland told AllGators after his visit. "It’s a different atmosphere, different spirit around the program. Everything was just beautiful.”

Florida has a little bit of a different setup when it comes to their coaching staff with two offensive line coaches in Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton. Kirkland was able to talk to both of the assistants during his time on campus, but it wasn’t only limited to those two.

“I was able to speak with pretty much the entire staff” Kirkland said. “Coach Sale and coach Stapleton really say you can’t compare me to a high school guy when it comes down to technique. They say that I’m well above the rest of the guys in my class when comes down to technique and understanding the game. And they can see me coming in and being a true leader within the program.”

But more than just his physical abilities, Florida’s staff — including Napier — see an impressive mental aspect in Kirkland’s game and within his personality in general.

“The entire staff including coach Napier, Sale and Stapleton are really impressed with my mindset and my outlook on things," explained Kirkland, "and how I carry myself and how I portray myself.”

Kirkland tweeted out shortly after his visit to campus that he along with two other high-level prospects from the central Florida area, Malik Bryant and Derrick LeBlanc, will be announcing their college decision on July 23.

While many think that since these talented prospects will be announcing their commitment on the same day that they will be playing together at the next level, that may not necessarily be the case as each recruit is looking for certain things from their school of choice.

Kirkland gave some insight as to what will be the biggest factors in his decision.

“To be honest, the way my mom feels about a certain place is huge for me, as well as the business side of things," Kirkland said. "When it comes down to academics and marketing and those types of things, because the football part is going to take care of itself.”

While setting a commitment date makes it seem like a prospect may have an idea of where they want to go, Kirkland didn’t tip his hand on what he was thinking. But he did say there are a handful of schools that he, Bryant, and LeBlanc are all considering and that he will be taking his official visits in the spring and summertime. When asked if Florida would get one of those officials, Kirkland had this to say.

“I couldn’t tell you that right now, I’m not sure yet," said Kirkland. "I still have to talk it over with my mom because in all honesty, [Florida] was at the bottom of my radar before this trip and now they’re near the top. But I have two OV’s already set and that’s Oklahoma and Michigan State.”

Making such a huge jump for a high-level prospect like Kirkland is not easy and it shows how well-organized Napier’s staff is when it comes to their message, their plan, and how they approach recruiting as a whole. In all, Kirkland was really blown away by his recent visit to Gainesville.

“I’ve taken 16 to 17 visits to programs over this past year, and [Florida] showed us things that no staff, no program has shown us before," Kirkland shared. "And a huge thing was not doing too much. That was one of the big things, and just being genuine and honest.”

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.